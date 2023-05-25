AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Goo Expands Partnership with FabFitFun via Summer Add On 2023 Event and Summer & Fall 2023 Refills Programs

PRNewswire May 25, 2023

Natural body care brand set to offer its signature healing salves and Plants for Your Pits deodorants in upcoming member programs

LYONS, Colo., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Green Goo, the plant-based Sierra Sage Herbs body care brand, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its range of offerings with leading lifestyle membership program FabFitFun. With over a million subscribers, FabFitFun delivers seasonal subscription boxes featuring a curation of full-sized products across beauty, fashion, fitness, home, tech, DIY and more.

Green Goo Logo - Plants with Purpose

Having recently introduced its Plants for Your Face & Body skincare collection as part of FabFitFun’s Spring Edit 2023 sale, Green Goo will feature four of its signature healing salves as part of upcoming member flash sales. These products include:

  • Pain Relief (1.82 oz. Large Tin) – Power-packed with arnica and enriched with peppermint, cinnamon, and ginger, it helps ease the aching of arthritis, sore muscles, and bruises by emulating hot and cold therapies to help increase circulation for rapid relief.
  • Dry Skin (1.82 oz. Large Tin) – Botanically-infused with calendula, chamomile, elder flower, and yarrow, this daily, whole-body moisturizer helps alleviate symptoms associated with chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, as well as dry, red bumps, cracked hands & feet, and windburn.
  • Free to Breathe (1.82 oz. Large Tin) – A natural decongestant with a high concentration of the enriching oils of calendula, eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary, it provides natural and soothing relief for congestion and difficulty breathing due to a cold, the flu, or allergies.
  • Foot Care (1.82 oz. Large Tin) – A proprietary blend of over a dozen healing herbs that naturally protects, reduces irritation, and provides relief to help heal, soften and soothe your feet.

“Our continued relationship with FabFitFun has become a vital part of our annual consumer outreach strategy,” said Green Goo Co-Founder Jodi Scott. “The team at FabFitFun has done an incredible job of cultivating informed and thoughtful consumers, and we’re so proud to be able to introduce our plant-based products to their conscientious subscribers.”

Further, Green Goo’s revolutionary Plants for Your Pits Clarity + Focus deodorant will feature in FabFitFun’s Summer and Fall 2023 Refills program, which allows members to opt-in to receive curated products with each seasonal box.

  • Clarity + Focus Herbal Deodorant (2.25 oz. Oval) – Formulated with the bright, crisp aroma of grapefruit, a natural astringent and stimulant rich in beta carotene and lycopene, and balanced with ginger and patchouli, this formulation is fortified with a vitamin- and antioxidant-rich infusion of rosemary, sage, and ginkgo biloba to help invigorate your mind, elevate your mood, and sharpen your senses.

For more information on Green Goo and its all-natural, plant-based products, please visit www.GreenGoo.com and follow @greengoohelps.

About Sierra Sage Herbs:
Committed to making the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company’s natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo, Good Goo, and Southern Butter. These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen’s, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit: www.greengoo.com.

About FabFitFun:
Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership and shopping experience whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, exclusive digital content, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/green-goo-expands-partnership-with-fabfitfun-via-summer-add-on-2023-event-and-summer–fall-2023-refills-programs-301834214.html

SOURCE Sierra Sage Herbs

