CCTV+: Chinese President Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to forum on development of Xizang

PRNewswire May 25, 2023

BEIJING, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A report from CCTV+:

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 Forum on the Development of Xizang on Tuesday.

“People’s happiness is the ultimate human right, while development holds the key to delivering better lives to the people,” Xi noted in the letter.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, people in Xizang, with the strong support of the central government and people throughout the country, have worked with fortitude and brought about a resolution to the problem of extreme poverty that had plagued the region for centuries, the letter said.

Xizang has achieved a moderately prosperous society in all respects along with the rest of the country, demonstrating vibrant and thriving scenes, it added.

Xi said he hopes that on the new journey of advancing Chinese modernization, Xizang can fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, step up efforts to promote high-quality development, and strive to build a prosperous, harmonious and beautiful new socialist Xizang underpinned by unity, civility and modernization so that the people of Xizang can enjoy better and more fulfilled lives.

The forum, themed “New Era, New Xizang, New Journey: New Chapter in Xizang’s High-quality Development and Human Rights Protection,” is hosted by the State Council Information Office and the People’s Government of the Xizang Autonomous Region.

SOURCE CCTV+

