Syncron to Sponsor Pricing Strategy World Summit 2023 and Deliver Keynote on Top-Down Price Optimization

Syncron is delivering a keynote presentation at this year’s Pricing Strategy World Summit on next-generation techniques for top-down price optimization, best practices and key recommendations.

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Syncron today announced its silver partner sponsorship and participation in the Pricing Strategy World Summit 2023 at the InterContinental Barcelona Hotel in Spain. On May 31, 2023, at 10:30 am CET, Sean Geraghty, Syncron director of value engineering, and Kimberly Long, Syncron global director of value engineering, will deliver a keynote presentation, “Top-Down Price Optimization: Next-Generation Techniques.”

During this presentation, participants will learn how to apply top-down optimization techniques within their enterprise pricing solution to determine optimal prices that best meet revenue and profit objectives. Participants will also learn about the benefits of top-down pricing optimization and ways to mitigate challenges associated with this strategy.

“Pricing managers often take a bottom-up pricing approach, where pricing happens at a granular level and is rolled up to determine the results at an aggregate level,” said Long. “In contrast, a top-down optimization approach starts with a high-level corporate objective, followed by a process that determines the best way to achieve this end goal through granular pricing adjustments.”

Supporting its participation at the Pricing Strategy World Summit, Syncron offers an intelligent pricing automation tool, Syncron Price , which helps manufacturers and service organizations optimize parts pricing for a more competitive, responsive and profitable aftermarket sales and service business.

The Pricing Strategy World Summit is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together global leaders from the pricing, revenue management, commercial, marketing and digital transformation communities each year. Covering the main sectors of B2B and B2C in dedicated streams, the conference is a knowledge base for the global pricing community.

The 2023 Pricing Strategy World Summit will explore key topics that encourage pricing leaders to redefine and enhance their pricing strategies, including:

With ground-breaking plenary keynotes, focused streams and innovative solutions for providers and startups, the summit provides comprehensive insights into pricing innovations, transformation and analysis.

Pricing Strategy World Summit 2023

Hosted by Ardensi

May 30 – June 1, 2023

InterContinental Barcelona Hotel, Spain

About Syncron

Syncron accelerates leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world’s new service economy. We optimize aftermarket business profitability and working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customers to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. Syncron connects and synchronizes every aspect of aftermarket service with more than $3 billion in annual value creation across OEMs and distributors in automotive, construction, mining, agriculture and industrial equipment, medical devices, consumer durables, high-tech, aerospace, and other industries. Our Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform offers leading aftermarket sales and service solutions to effectively plan, price, and service your customers. CSX Cloud offers our customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences while driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturer or distributor’s business. The world’s top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com .

