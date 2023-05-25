AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
POWERFUL HIDDEN INSIGHTS INTO SOUTHERN EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: 2012-2022 AND 2017-2022

PRNewswire May 26, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JI-Analytics has produced a High Value-Add Analysis (HVA) with powerful hidden insights into southern European governments financial performance.

High Value-Add Analysis #577 (HVA #577) provides powerful hidden insights into the financial performance of five major southern European governments for the past ten and five years (2012-2022 and 2017-2022) by using the Citizens’ Wealth framework and its 10 KPIs. The five major southern European countries are: France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain (the peers).

Senior decision-makers should care about government financial performance and position because government financial decisions directly affect the probability of debt, currency, and financial crises, which have a disproportionally large impact on the most disadvantaged.

If you are a senior decision-maker who cares about government financial performance and position of any of the five peers, you may be eligible to receive a complimentary copy of High Value-Add Analysis #577 (HVA #577).

Senior decision-makers seeking a complimentary copy should contact [email protected].

To review a one-page summary of HVA #577, visit the JI-Analytics store at:

https://store.jianalytics.com/products/southern-europe

About JI-Analytics
JI-Analytics is a global high value-add benchmarking and best practices analytics firm. Our mission is to produce the world’s best Excel-based global high value-add benchmarking and best practices analytics, for senior decision-makers facing the most important challenges at the intersection of Government, NGOs, and Business.

JI-Analytics
c/o The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation
1629 K Street NW, Suite 300
Washington, DC 20006
T/ +1 202 449 9600
E/ [email protected]

SOURCE Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation

