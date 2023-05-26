AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SANY Hosts Global General Assembly 2023 for Dealers and Customer Representatives

PRNewswire May 26, 2023

BEIJING, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SANY, the leading global construction machinery manufacturer, recently hosted the Global General Assembly 2023 in Changsha from May 16th to 17th. The event brought together over 1,200 dealers and customer representatives from nearly 100 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, France, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, to discuss win-win development strategies.

During the conference, Xu Ming, the Senior Vice President and director of International Operations Headquarters of SANY, emphasized the importance of cooperation in the global climate of both crisis and opportunities. He introduced the international development strategy of SANY, highlighting the company’s focus on improving products, building “channels,” and upgrading digitization and service levels in the future. Xu also expressed his expectation to strengthen cooperation with global dealers and customers to create a bright future.

The conference also included an on-site signing activity, which reached intended orders of 1.172 billion yuan.

SANY showcased 42 new products in the form of a “parade,” including the SKT105E, a tool in the process of Green Action, boasting zero emissions and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 130 tons per truck per year. SANY’s heavy-duty downhill energy consumption is reduced by about 90%, and the power recovery rate is increased by about 10% compared to the industry.

In addition, the SY19E, the first mini electric excavator launched by SANY, features high efficiency, energy-saving, safety, reliability, and has a long-lasting battery life. Multiple configuration options are provided to meet customers’ needs in different countries.

On May 17th, SANY showed the guests around the “Lighthouse Factory” to experience the magic of intelligent manufacturing. In the evening, a firework show was performed in Liuyang to welcome and appreciate the arrival of guests worldwide.

“SANY is committed to improving products, building channels, and upgrading digitization and service levels to promote win-win development with our global dealers and customers,” said Xu. “The Global General Assembly 2023 was a successful event that brought together dealers and customer representatives from around the world to discuss future growth and success.”

To view the highlights of 2023 SANY Global General Assembly, please click: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ovZiEqe8II

 

SOURCE SANY Group

