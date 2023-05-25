AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sonata Software is proud to partner with Microsoft for the launch of Microsoft Fabric

PRNewswire May 25, 2023

BANGALORE, India, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sonata Software, a leading Modernization Engineering company, announced that it is proud to be part of the global launch of Microsoft Fabric at Microsoft Build event in Seattle, United States.

Sonata_Software_Logo

Microsoft Fabric is an end-to-end unified analytics platform bringing together all the data and analytics tools that organizations need. It enables enterprises to manage their data in one place with a suite of analytical experiences that work together seamlessly to help turn data into a competitive advantage today and lay the foundation for AI innovations of tomorrow. What sets Microsoft Fabric apart is its multi-cloud data lake called OneLake, pervasive governance and security, AI powered experiences with Copilot, and deep integration to Microsoft 365 applications.

The team at Sonata had an exciting journey of over 6 months working with Microsoft Fabric team. It gave the team an opportunity to learn the new paradigm of end-to-end analytics SaaS platform, to work closely with the product engineering teams at Microsoft and to share their findings and inputs about the product that was in the making.

“We really appreciate Sonata Software, our global systems integration & technology partner, for their valuable contribution in Fabric’s evolution and being a trusted partner to help modernization of analytics for our customers,” said Arun Ulagaratchagan, CVP, Azure Data.

Microsoft Fabric offers data integration, data engineering, data warehousing, data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence—all hosted on a lake-centric SaaS solution that allows you to simplify with a single source of truth.

“We are very proud and excited to partner with Microsoft for the launch of Microsoft Fabric. We strongly believe Fabric is pathbreaking in what it can do for customers who are modernizing their global data estate. We will bring a whole set of complementary capabilities in terms of IPs as well as capacities across the globe to help customers to modernize their data estate and adopt this platform faster,” said Rajasekhar Datta Roy, CTO, Sonata Software

