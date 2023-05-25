AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ananda Development Teams up with New Global Strategic Partner, BEYOND360 Property, to Expand into China

PRNewswire May 25, 2023

Capitalising on the Surging Appetite for Thai Real Estate

BANGKOK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Thai real estate developer, Ananda Development PCL, has unveiled its expansion plans into international markets by forging strategic partnerships with real estate experts in select countries to present its portfolio. Mr Prasert Taedullayasatit, Chief Executive Officer of Property at Ananda Development PCL, said, “Ananda is leveraging international opportunities to drive revenue and generate profits.”

Ananda is set to benefit from an influx of foreign investment in Thailand, with 30 projects worth 34 billion baht ready for ownership transfer. “Our ready-to-move-in condos meet the growing demand from regional buyers and businesses seeking to invest close to home,” said Mr. Taedullayasatit. He noted that their strategic alliances will enhance Ananda’s brand and reach, particularly in markets like Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Pre- and post-COVID, Thailand has been a prime investment and second home location for international buyers.

As the Thai real estate market rebounds, Ananda’s strategy involves collaborating with regional partners and over 200 foreign agents across Japan, England, Mainland China, Myanmar, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the United States. Mr Taedullayasatit elaborated, “Ananda is likely the first Thai real estate firm to engage in strategic collaboration with global partners who possess the expertise and have insight into specific market needs. Given our strong reputation, diverse inventory, and committed team, we are confident that our business can flourish in both domestic and international markets.”

Mr. Fu Yu Chen, Founder & CEO of BEYOND360 Property, a one-stop real estate property service and Ananda’s strategic partner, expressed enthusiasm for supporting Ananda’s global expansion, “Ananda’ is a reputable company with projects offering competitive prices, innovative designs, and consistent quality. BEYOND360, operating in B2B and B2C markets across seven countries, plans to utilise its One-Stop Service model to provide customers with diverse property services, including sales, leasing, management, and visa assistance.”

Mr. Chen emphasised BEYOND360’s decade-long expertise in the international market and their vast regional clientele, assuring comprehensive support to Ananda from sales to after-sales. In 2022, Thailand ranked fourth in property choices for Chinese buyers, behind Australia, Canada, and the US, thanks to attractive prices and promising returns, “BEYOND360’s successful roadshows owe much to Ananda’s exceptional projects and sterling industry reputation.”

BEYOND360 and Ananda’s partnership aims to tap into the increasing interest of Chinese investors in Bangkok. With its track record of selling about 5,000 units in Thailand, BEYOND360 will help enhance Ananda’s brand and presence in China and beyond.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ananda-development-teams-up-with-new-global-strategic-partner-beyond360-property-to-expand-into-china-301834528.html

SOURCE Ananda Development

