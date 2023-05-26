AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LG INSTAVIEW FRIDGE TO LIFT THE ‘MOODUP’ AT VIVID SYDNEY 2023

PRNewswire May 26, 2023

LG to Unveil Its Unique, Color-changing Refrigerator in Australia in Partnership With the Country’s Largest Festival of Creativity, Innovation and Light

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) announces ‘MoodUP™, by LG,’ an exciting, multifaceted activation set to take place during Vivid Sydney 2023. Featuring the biggest light show in Australia, Sydney’s annually-held festival, which is now in its thirteenth year, will introduce locals and visitors to LG’s innovative InstaView™ fridge with MoodUP.

A truly revolutionary kitchen appliance, the LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP has color-changing door panels that provide a whole new level of personalization. Enabling users to switch up the colors whenever the mood takes them, the fridge and its LED panels offer up to 190,000[1] color combinations to choose from and easy management via the LG ThinQ™ mobile app. Additionally, the InstaView with MoodUP boasts advanced refrigeration and smart technologies that deliver outstanding food freshness and user convenience for an elevated kitchen experience.

Visitors to LG’s activation will be greeted by an eye-catching LED ‘wall’ measuring an impressive four-meters-high by eleven-meters-wide. Along with meeting the company’s colorific new fridge, they can also take part in a fun, movement-based quiz, What’s your Vivid Sydney Mood?, spanning eight compelling categories: Energetic, Cruisy, Whimsical, Cheerful, Adventurous, Creative, Soulful and Curious. After completing the quiz, visitors can capture the moment with a 360-degree photo and – by answering some questions about the kind of Vivid experience they’re looking for – can receive a personalized Vivid Sydney itinerary.

The ability to tailor the itinerary to the preferences of each visitor is made possible through the convenient accessibility of a web-augmented reality (web-AR) platform, which can be easily accessed using a compatible smart device.[2]

For more interactive enjoyment, LG has developed unique AR placements, strategically situated at various points along Vivid Sydney’s dazzling, eight-kilometer-long light walk. These exclusive AR placements, also accessible through web-AR on compatible devices, present different activities to enhance the experience of the festival’s immersive light show. To ensure they don’t miss out on any of the captivating AR, visitors can opt to receive prompts on their smartphones alerting them that they’ve arrived at one of LG’s AR-enabled locations.

“Our personalizable, customizable InstaView fridge with MoodUP offers a wide array of colors to suit any tastes or preferences, and we’re very excited to be showcasing it at Vivid Sydney,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “During Sydney’s iconic festival, visitors will have the chance to experience a range of engaging interactions with our innovative fridge, which we plan to release in Australia this summer – the first time it will be available outside of South Korea.”

From May 26 to June 17, experience the vibrant and diverse colors of the LG InstaView fridge with MoodUP at Vivid Sydney’s immersive ‘MoodUP, by LG’ activation, taking place outside of Customs House in Circular Quay, Sydney, Australia.

[1] Applies to 4-LED panel-door models. The number of color combinations available may vary by the models and the markets. The ThinQ app is available on compatible Android and iOS smartphones.
[2] Visitors can create an itinerary prior to visiting Vivid Sydney and without attending the ‘MoodUP, by LG’ activation via: www.lg.com/au/moodup. 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lg-instaview-fridge-to-lift-the-moodup-at-vivid-sydney-2023-301834598.html

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

