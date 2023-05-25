AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Partnership between Thermo Fisher Scientific and BRIN to Strengthen Research Infrastructure and Capabilities in Indonesia

PRNewswire May 25, 2023

Collaboration to enhance BRIN’s scientific and innovation infrastructure and talent

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Thermo Fisher, the world leader in serving science, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the National Research and Innovation Agency of Indonesia (BRIN, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional) to enable and enhance the country’s national research and innovation infrastructure and capability. This will create opportunities for direct engagements between the senior organizational levels, strengthening the partnership between the two organizations.

By leveraging its expertise and extensive portfolio, Thermo Fisher will support BRIN’s goal of improving research competencies and capacities. Recently, the company has also provided end-to-end portfolio solutions in advanced electron microscopy and single-use bioprocessing technology to BRIN’s new facility in Cibinong, Java, Indonesia. Customized workshops and advanced training programs are being co-developed to address the specific requirements at BRIN.

Collaboratively, Thermo Fisher will help BRIN to expand its desired research capabilities, particularly in material science research, clean energy development, new cell and gene therapy treatments and other areas in life sciences. Thermo Fisher will also work closely with BRIN to establish a joint scientific panel to develop and review research projects. Through this strategic partnership, both organizations will work together to broaden the scientific network of local scientists and collaborate on regional and global opportunities.

“The MoU between BRIN and Thermo Fisher would be a realization of BRIN’s roles in supporting global collaboration to improve research capacities in terms of research infrastructures for Indonesian researchers”, said Mr. Yan Rianto, acting deputy for research and innovation infrastructure, BRIN.

“We look forward to advancing innovation in Indonesia’s research landscape together with BRIN,” said Sho-Wen Yeo, vice president and general manager of Southeast Asia and Taiwan at Thermo Fisher, “Collectively, our partnership can unlock new opportunities and drive research excellence in Indonesia and beyond.”

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/partnership-between-thermo-fisher-scientific-and-brin-to-strengthen-research-infrastructure-and-capabilities-in-indonesia-301834526.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

