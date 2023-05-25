AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Return on Equity Soars to 21% as BRI Shares Hit All-Time High Again

PRNewswire May 26, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) has achieved a significant milestone, reaching its all-time high in share trading. This marks the highest value since its listing in 2003, demonstrating the company’s pursuit of post-pandemic profitability, with a targeted return on equity (ROE) of 19% by 2025.

On 19 May 2023, BRI achieved an all-time high with shares reaching IDR 5,400 per share, resulting in a market capitalization of IDR 818.4 trillion. The positive trend continued into the following week, as BRI shares exceeded IDR 5,500 per-share on 23 May 2023.

BRI President Director Sunarso emphasized that this achievement signifies investors’ acknowledgment of BRI’s commitment to growth. The establishment of the Ultra-Micro (UMi) Holding through a rights issue in late 2021 has strengthened the company’s capital. Additionally, this corporate action injected an additional IDR 41 trillion of capital from investors.

“Our capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is 25.1%. This puts pressure on the ROE, causing it to be lower because the capital has increased. This is one of the reasons why BRI shares traded below IDR 5,000 last year,” explained Sunarso.

As BRI focuses on the MSME segment, the company faces a distinct challenge. “The primary obstacle lies in effectively leveraging its capital. Thus, BRI’s main challenge is to leverage its capital through three things: growth, growth, and growth.”

Two years since the rights issue and the establishment of the UMi Holding, BRI has proven its ability to grow. Currently, BRI’s CAR is considered adequate at 24.9%. At the same time, BRI was able to deliver a return on equity of 21.18% in Q1 2023.

Concluding his remarks, Sunarso stated, “I do not believe there is any bank worldwide that can achieve a CAR of 25% while simultaneously attaining a ROE of 21%. Our commitment lies in sustaining continuous growth, and I consider that to be the key.”

As an overview, BRI’s ROE was approximately 20% before the pandemic hit in 2019. It experienced a temporary decline, dropping below 15% in 2020. However, BRI’s ROE rose to 17.22%in Q1 2022 and further increased to 21.18% in Q1 2023.

More information about BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/return-on-equity-soars-to-21-as-bri-shares-hit-all-time-high-again-301834814.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.