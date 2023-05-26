DigiFinance Partners with SDAX Exchange and SDAX Capital Markets for Tokenization and Collaborative Development

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digifinance Pte. Ltd., a digital asset technology and investment management company have joined forces with SDAX Exchange and SDAX Capital Markets, leading financial institutions specializing in primary issuance capital markets services and secondary market trading. The partnership aims to foster cooperation in the areas of tokenization and collaborative development and advisory in blockchain, tokenization, and related technology.

Digifinance, renowned for its expertise in digital asset technology and investment management, provides holistic investment solutions, cutting-edge technology, and top-notch security services across the entire digital asset spectrum. By combining their respective strengths, SDAX Exchange, SDAX Capital Markets, and Digifinance seek to create new opportunities and unlock the potential of digital assets in the financial industry.

The SDAX Platform, jointly operated by SDAX Exchange and SDAX Capital Markets, serves as a comprehensive ecosystem catering to corporates, institutions, asset owners, and investors. It offers a range of services, including primary issuance capital markets services provided by SDAX Capital Markets and a secondary market trading platform operated by SDAX Exchange.

The collaboration between Digifinance and SDAX Exchange & SDAX Capital Markets signifies a significant step towards advancing the digital asset landscape and fostering innovation in financial markets. Through this partnership, the parties aim to redefine the boundaries of traditional finance, facilitating the adoption of emerging technologies and driving the industry forward.

About Digifinance Pte. Ltd.

Digifinance is a digital asset technology and investment management company based in SIngapore. Offering a holistic approach to investment solutions, cutting-edge technology, and robust security services, Digifinance caters to a wide range of clients and their digital asset needs.

About SDAX Exchange

SDAX Exchange is a leading financial institution operating a secondary market trading platform. With a focus on providing liquidity and market access, SDAX Exchange offers a comprehensive range of services to corporates, institutions, asset owners, and investors.

About SDAX Capital Markets

SDAX Capital Markets specializes in primary issuance capital markets services. Through its expertise in fundraising and capital markets, SDAX Capital Markets helps clients navigate the complexities of raising capital and facilitates successful primary issuances.

