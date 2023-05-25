AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MOËT HENNESSY AND CHANGENOW ANNOUNCE THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THE WORLD LIVING SOILS FORUM

PRNewswire May 26, 2023

PARIS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of the LVMH Group, and ChangeNOW, announce their partnership within the context of the World Living Soils Forum, an international event dedicated to soil regeneration.

The World Living Soils Forum is a unique event designed to share and promote concrete solutions and actions for sustainable viticulture and regenerative agriculture. Organized by Moët Hennessy, its first edition (Arles, June 2022) brought together a large community of researchers, experts, public institution representatives, professional associations and companies from the wine and spirits, as well as agri-food industries striving to preserve and regenerate the soil.

“Soils are a resource we share, a vital element for our survival. They play a key role in climate regulation, biodiversity preservation and carbon sequestration. It is therefore essential for agriculture to go hand in hand with the conservation of these ecological functions,” says Philippe Schaus, Chairman & CEO of Moët Hennessy.

Driven by a common desire to accelerate widespread mobilization and initiatives taken by all stakeholders on the essential issue of living soils, Moët Hennessy and ChangeNOW announce their partnership to extend the reach of the World Living Soils Forum. The association of their expertise is an opportunity to scale up and deploy concrete solutions quickly.

“This partnership reinforces our ambition to highlight the most promising initiatives and technological advances in the field of soil regeneration. By joining forces, Moët Hennessy and ChangeNOW will help accelerate solutions that have an impact on soil health,” adds Sandrine Sommer, Chief Sustainability Officer of Moët Hennessy.

This joint commitment also materialized at the 2023 edition of ChangeNOW, organized in Paris on May 25, 26 and 27, 2023, through the WLSF Soils Hub by Moët Hennessy: a space open to all, dedicated to awareness of the challenges related to soil preservation and regeneration.

“An agricultural revolution is necessary if we are to meet the climate and ecological challenges we face. Regenerative agriculture and the science of living soils are some of the most powerful tools available to us to build a sustainable world. Coming together to find solutions and new models is our common purpose,” concludes Santiago Lefebvre, Founder and President of ChangeNOW.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of LVMH, regroups twenty-six Maisons, recognized internationally for the richness of their terroirs, the quality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. For many years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together.

Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Chandon, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Château Minuty, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, Woodinville.

About ChangeNOW

Launched in 2017, ChangeNOW is a social enterprise that accelerates the environmental and social transition by fostering the deployment of concrete actions and solutions responding to the biggest challenges of our century. Each year, ChangeNOW organizes the largest event of solutions event for the planet. The summit brings together innovators, investors, thought leaders, policy makers and public participants from around the world in an inspiring and action-oriented format.

About the World Living Soils Forum

Regenerating soils is key to mitigating and adapting to climate change as well as fighting biodiversity loss. Preserving Soil Health is one of Moët Hennessy’s major commitment to sustainable development. Throughout viticulture and agriculture, solutions and innovations exist worldwide to manage terroirs in a more sustainable way. By creating the World Living Soils Forum, Moët Hennessy is seeking to bring together the various players to accelerate the transition by sharing best practices and knowledge.

Find more on www.worldlivingsoilsforum.com

Contact

Moët Hennessy
Alain Lavital
Directeur des Relations Publiques et Partenariats
[email protected]

ChangeNOW
Claire Gaudefroy
Head of Communications
[email protected]

Moët Hennessy Logo

 

ChangeNOW Logo

     

SOURCE Moët Hennessy

