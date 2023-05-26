IWF SHANGHAI FITNESS EXPO To Be Held From June. 24-26

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IWF 2023 The 10th China (Shanghai) International Health, Wellness, Fitness Expo will be hosted by Shanghai Donnor Exhibition at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from June 24 to 26. More than 1,000 brands are expected to participate, and will correspond to over 100+ events (including conferences, seminars, forums, competitions, new products release, education training, etc.)

Brief

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC)

Address: No. 2345 Longyang Road, Shanghai, China

Exhibition Schedule: 24(Sat.) – 26(Mon.) June, 2023

Basic Info

IWF SHANGHAI is the recognized annual event, gathering of fitness manufacturers, agents, traders, brands and key players etc., which is now an influential and premium platform in fitness and sports industry in Asia.

Concurrent with CSE SHANGHAI (China Swimming Pool & SPA Expo), IWFSHANGHAI exhibits the top fitness, wellness and swimming equipment, supplies services，as well as the fashion styles, training and competitions.

There will be comprehensive products including Commercial / Home Fitness Equipment, Fitness Accessories, Club Supplies, Sportswear and Fitness Apparel, Nutrition and Health Beverage, VR and Smart Fitness, Yoga Product, Sport R&D Technology, etc.

Free Hotel & Matchmaking

In order to further facilitate the business trip of overseas buyers, the organizing committee of IWF Shanghai Fitness Expo has specially provided “Free Hotel Accommodation Sponsorship for Overseas Buyers” policy for those overseas visitors (including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau).

The person who apply free accommodation, should provide the materials as follow:

Business License

Incumbency Certification

Any files that prove your business in sport/fitness industry.

Finish Pre-registration (http://donnor.cn/WOsH)

Please finish and get all the materials prepared, and email to Ms. Airous by [email protected], our staff will send you the confirmation letter after checking.

We will provide a business and networking platform for exhibitors and visitors to exchange knowledge and expertise, market their products and services, sign contracts and find business partners. More than 1,000 brands from both at home and abroad will be in attendance with the goal of identifying expert resources to help solve their specific business issues.

The purpose of the matchmaking is to:

Facilitate cooperation between exhibitors and professional buyers. Launch a platform from which intellectual and creative problem solving methods can be shared. Foster an open policy of cooperation for future collaboration opportunities.

History

IWF SHANGHAI is the influential UFI proved fitness trading event in Asia, which is annually organized in Shanghai and combined by trade, training, forum and competition for fitness. By 9 years operation, IWF SHANGHAI 2023 will continue the theme of ‘Technology, Innovation‘, expanding the fitness equipment exhibiting scale and introduce health food, rehabilitation, sports leisure articles and fitness apparel and shoes, etc. to meet various buyers’ demands.

All in All

Adhering to the tenet of service industry, with the main key of “Review the past, looking to the future”, and anchor the theme of “Comprehensive Sports + Comprehensive Health”, 2023 China (Shanghai) Int’l Health, Wellness, Fitness Expo will be held in Shanghai New International Expo Center from June 24 to 26, and more than 1,000 brands are expected to participate. On the 10th anniversary of the IWF SHANGHAI, we upgrade overall, trying to present an unprecedented scale, complete plate, rich contents, close to the trend of sports and fitness upstream and downstream industry chain event.

Last but mostly, IWF SHANGHAI acts as an international platform sincerely invite you, all the worldwide overseas industry insiders to pay a visit on our exhibition, welcome to Shanghai, China.

For more info, please click our website:

https://www.ciwf.com.cn/en/

