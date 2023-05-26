DigiFinance Partners with SDAX for Tokenization and Collaborative Development

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digifinance Pte. Ltd., a digital asset technology and investment management company have joined forces with SDAX, Singapore’s Digital Asset Exchange, to foster cooperation in the areas of tokenization and collaborative development and advisory in blockchain, tokenization, and related technology.

Digifinance, renowned for its expertise in digital asset technology and investment management, provides holistic investment solutions, cutting-edge technology, and top-notch security services across the entire digital asset spectrum. By combining their respective strengths, SDAX and Digifinance seek to create new opportunities and unlock the potential of digital assets in the financial industry.

SDAX is a globally connected, integrated digital financial services platform offering a comprehensive suite of investment opportunities for asset owners and investors to benefit from the world’s private markets. With SDAX, investors access curated investment opportunities across private equities, funds, real estate and alternatives which have passed SDAX’s rigorous due diligence process. SDAX connects markets through partnerships with participants in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, delivering a seamless and efficient cross-border digital assets ecosystem for wealth creation.

The collaboration between Digifinance and SDAX signifies a significant step towards advancing the digital asset landscape and fostering innovation in financial markets. Through this partnership, the parties aim to redefine the boundaries of traditional finance, facilitating the adoption of emerging technologies and driving the industry forward.

About Digifinance Pte. Ltd.

Digifinance is a digital asset technology and investment management company based in SIngapore. Offering a holistic approach to investment solutions, cutting-edge technology, and robust security services, Digifinance caters to a wide range of clients and their digital asset needs.

About SDAX

Based in Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, SDAX is a globally connected, integrated digital financial services platform offering a comprehensive suite of investment opportunities for asset owners and investors to benefit from the world's private markets. SDAX's exchange platform offers opportunities to access exclusive investments from its ecosystem and secondary market trading via its digital asset exchange.

