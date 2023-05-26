AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sports.com announce Majed Al Sorour as President

PRNewswire May 26, 2023

LONDON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sports.com have today announced that prominent Saudi businessman and senior executive Majed Al Sorour has been appointed as President.

 

Majed Al Sorour

 

Mr Al Sorour’s role will include investment strategy and execution as well as strategic communications and investor relations.

Mr Al Sorour is a worldwide businessman and entrepreneur with a reputation for identifying performance potential in growth focused businesses. He has a particular interest in the sports and technology industries. Football was a key part of his youth, competing at a professional level for Al Nassr Football Club, before later serving as a director. On special request, Al-Sorour was appointed as CEO of Golf Saudi in 2018; as one of many transformative catalysts for Vision 2030, overseeing the development of a multi-billion-dollar investment in the development of the sport and its correlating commercial opportunities. Al-Sorour was also the driving force behind LIV Golf, acting as Managing Director from its inception to the end of the first season and successfully creating a team franchise model in the world of Golf. His disruptive strategies achieved the vision of making Saudi a global destination for golf, creating new business models in the process. As Director of Newcastle Football Club since their acquisition in 2021, Al Sorour took the team from close to relegation in the English Premier League to one of the top 5 teams, working closely with the entire organisation from the outset to build what is now one of the most valuable franchises in the EPL.

Sports.com is creating the ultimate fan engagement experience in sport, all from one immersive platform. Sports.com are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled fan interactivity and engagement, offering one central platform where users can participate, compete, and connect in virtual environments that mirror the excitement, energy, and passion of real world sporting events. Fans will enter a fully immersive world across extended reality, gaming, live commerce, media player and original content.

Additionally, Sports.com, via its ventures division, has a focused strategy to make majority and controlling investments into sporting teams, clubs, leagues and commercial rights holders across the global sporting landscape. The primary investment focus will be creating a portfolio within football, motorsport, boxing, cricket, e-sports and other related sports assets.

Mr Al Sorour commented, “I am delighted to be joining Sports.com at such a pivotal time in their growth. I see the potential for Sports.com to use transformational technology to change the way fans interact with sport, creating an engaged global community that has never been achieved previously”.

Sports.com Vice-President Matthew McGahan welcomes Mr Al Sorour, commenting, “Sports.com will create the ultimate world of fan engagement in sport, via our platform and investments, and the business will benefit hugely from Mr Al Soruor’s experience in challenging traditional boundaries to create better sporting experiences for fans.”

About Sports.com

Sports.com is a fully immersive platform using transformational technology to deliver unparalleled fan engagement in sport. Our fans participate in live sporting events, access exclusive content, engage in gaming experiences, and interact with other fans and athletes in our virtual environment that mirrors the excitement, energy, and passion of real world sporting events. Through this comprehensive integration, we redefine the sports entertainment landscape, creating a vibrant and inclusive sports community.

For more information visit Sports.com

 

SOURCE Sports.com

