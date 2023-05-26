Doo Group x Manchester United: “Coming To Light” event has successfully kicked off

HONG KONG, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Old Trafford faithful were cheering and in good spirits, as Manchester United beat Wolves 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday May 13th to strengthen their grip on the important race for top 4 in the Manchester sun at Old Trafford.

This result and performance capped off a really special few days as Doo Group and Manchester United celebrated main launch activity plans together rooted in the importance of core shared values and mutual respect, and ultimately that we care about the same things in partnership together.

To commemorate the partnership, Doo Group and Manchester United initiated the “Coming To Light” event. This culture exchange experience featured a series of events across a few days such as interviews, Manchester United Ambassador Q&A, a training ground and stadium Tour, signed shirt exchange, and ultimately a VIP match viewing experience for all Doo Group guests of the match Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at the iconic Theatre of Dreams.

Doo Group and Manchester United believe in more

Commenting on the latest partnership in the event, Doo Group Director Ian Howard stated that “We are committed to perfecting the journey and have been long inspired by Man United’s unwavering dedication to being the best they can be. We are beyond thrilled to bring our communities together on this momentous trip and look forward to what the future beholds.”

Invest in the future, together through core shared values and caring about the same things!

Doo Group has been a global leader in its category for investing across communities when it comes to CSR for about a decade. Manchester United has a history of greatness and a future focused on achieving the highest standards.

At the heart of the activation of this partnership, both parties will continue to bring fans from all communities closer to the action. We look forward to seeing this partnership go from strength to strength over the coming years.

In line with the partnership, Doo Group, and Manchester United will continue to place these shared core values at the heart and bring good to communities around the world, because we care about the same things you do.

Website: www.doogroup.com

Email: [email protected]

