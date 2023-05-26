AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Doo Group x Manchester United: “Coming To Light” event has successfully kicked off

PRNewswire May 26, 2023

HONG KONG, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Old Trafford faithful were cheering and in good spirits, as Manchester United beat Wolves 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday May 13th to strengthen their grip on the important race for top 4 in the Manchester sun at Old Trafford.

(PRNewsfoto/Doo Group)

This result and performance capped off a really special few days as Doo Group and Manchester United celebrated main launch activity plans together rooted in the importance of core shared values and mutual respect, and ultimately that we care about the same things in partnership together.

To commemorate the partnership, Doo Group and Manchester United initiated the “Coming To Light” event. This culture exchange experience featured a series of events across a few days such as interviews, Manchester United Ambassador Q&A, a training ground and stadium Tour, signed shirt exchange, and ultimately a VIP match viewing experience for all Doo Group guests of the match Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at the iconic Theatre of Dreams.

Doo Group and Manchester United believe in more

Commenting on the latest partnership in the event, Doo Group Director Ian Howard stated that “We are committed to perfecting the journey and have been long inspired by Man United’s unwavering dedication to being the best they can be. We are beyond thrilled to bring our communities together on this momentous trip and look forward to what the future beholds.”

Invest in the future, together through core shared values and caring about the same things!

Doo Group has been a global leader in its category for investing across communities when it comes to CSR for about a decade. Manchester United has a history of greatness and a future focused on achieving the highest standards.

At the heart of the activation of this partnership, both parties will continue to bring fans from all communities closer to the action. We look forward to seeing this partnership go from strength to strength over the coming years.

In line with the partnership, Doo Group, and Manchester United will continue to place these shared core values at the heart and bring good to communities around the world, because we care about the same things you do.

Website: www.doogroup.com    

Email: [email protected] 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/doo-group-x-manchester-united-coming-to-light-event-has-successfully-kicked-off-301835460.html

SOURCE Doo Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.