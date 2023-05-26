Trip.com Group signs MOU with Cambodia Angkor Air on smart airport construction

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global travel service provider Trip.com Group and Cambodia Angkor Air have signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) on May 24th, aiming to promote the construction of a smart airport, tourism talent training program, and further promote Cambodia as a key global destination.

The MOU was jointly signed by Mr. Yudong Tan, Chief Executive Officer of the Flight Business Group, Vice President of Trip.com Group, and Mr. David Zhan, Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cambodia Angkor Air.

Against the backdrop of the new Angkor International Airport, both parties will strengthen work in various tourism areas. By leveraging Trip.com Group’s global user network and leading product capacity, Cambodia Angkor Air can increase its global market reach and enhance its quality of services.

As part of the collaboration, Trip.com Group will improve Angkor International Airport’s digital and intelligent services, and help the airport become an essential smart airport in the region.

H.E. Tekreth Samrach, Minister attached to the Prime Minister, and Chairman of Cambodia Angkor Air, commented: “The construction of the new Angkor International Airport is essential to Cambodia’s global tourism strategy. We hope to grasp the opportunity of global tourism revival, and closely work with Trip.com Group to carry out comprehensive cooperation, from constructing smart airports to enhancing our services for more travellers.”

Mr. Xing Xiong, Chief Operating Officer of Trip.com Group, said: “The construction of the new Angkor International Airport and the global travel revival will present tremendous opportunities for tourism in Cambodia. We’re excited to collaborate with Cambodia Angkor Air to support Cambodia in achieving its full global market potential and linking it with the international tourism industry.”

Both parties will further embark on marketing campaigns and cooperation in hotel development, travel visa services, and tourism talent training programs in both countries. This will further strengthen Cambodia’s efforts towards becoming a globally competitive destination.

It is reported that the new Angkor International Airport in Cambodia will be put into operation in October 2023, with projected passenger numbers of seven million people per year, which is expected to increase to 10 million people per year by 2030.

China is one of the most significant sources of inbound tourism in Cambodia. It’s reported that in 2019, Cambodia received 6.61 million foreign tourists, of which 2.362 million were Chinese tourists, accounting for about 36%. In 2023, the Cambodian government launched the “China Ready” strategy to attract more Chinese tourists.

With its rich tourism resources, Cambodia has quickly captured tourists from China and worldwide. As of mid-May 2023, the number of users from the Chinese mainland searching for Cambodian tourism products on Ctrip, a Trip.com Group sub-brand, increased by more than 233% compared with the same period last year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com

About Cambodia Angkor Air

Cambodia Angkor Air Co., Ltd (Hereinafter referred to as CAAir, IATA Code: K6, ICAO Code: KHV), is the only national flag carrier invested by the Royal Government of Cambodia and specialized verify by legislation. It is responsible for the royal family and the Prime Minister’s flight and the representative of Cambodia civil aviation industry.

