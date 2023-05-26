AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

VIMworld Announces Millions in Reward Tokens for Active Users

PRNewswire May 26, 2023

2.5 Million POWA Tokens and 1 Million in VEED Prizes Awarded This Month Alone

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based NFT utility platform, is thrilled to launch a major upgrade to its rewards program. With this latest platform update, users can look forward to an array of new rewards for their actions within the VIMworld ecosystem. With new Leaderboard categories, expanded Leaderboard rewards, monthly giveaways on Gleam, and enhanced transparency in rewards distribution, VIMworld aims to enhance user engagement and provide even greater value to the community.

VIMworld Announces Massive Rewards for Active NFT Holders

New Leaderboards
The highlight of this upgrade is the addition of new Leaderboard categories, enriching the competitive spirit within VIMworld. The previous category of Top Trader has been separated into Top VIM Trader, Top EGGs Trader, and Top Companions Trader for the most active users on the Marketplace. Each of these new categories will have dedicated Leaderboards for both VEED and BNB cryptocurrencies. This exciting change means that instead of two trading-related rewards, users now have a total of six rewarding categories to compete in, effectively tripling the available rewards.

Leaderboard Rewards
With these new Leaderboards, VIMworld unveiled updated monthly $POWA payouts for the new Leaderboard categories. Users will have the opportunity to earn significant rewards based on their performance and achievements in the Leaderboards. The new rewards structure aims to incentivize active participation and trading activities within the VIMworld platform. The table below outlines the monthly $POWA payouts for the all Leaderboard categories:

Monthly Giveaways
To reward additional actions on social media platforms, VIMworld launched a month-long giveaway with 1 million VEED in prizes spread across 20 winners. Anyone can enter by following official social media accounts, joining the VIMworld Discord, completing a survey and referring friends. Enter into the May giveaway until June 16 at Gleam.

Reward Visibility
To provide greater transparency and visibility, VIMworld has introduced a new feature within the Dashboard Rewards section. Users will now find a detailed, itemized list of all their VEED rewards. This comprehensive breakdown will showcase the specific sources of VEED rewards, including Companions, Blessings, and other means. This enhancement ensures that users can easily track and understand how they are earning VEED within the VIMworld ecosystem.

VIMworld 101
To get started, users can purchase a new SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace, with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can expand their opportunities to play and earn further by purchasing Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and a C-tier or higher VIM to match to start the hatching process which is now available for all users to enjoy.

VIMworld’s new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms out there! Interested users can visit VIMworld, join the Discord or  check out the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld’s upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

Access VIMworld now
VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an unalterable system of verification. VIMs can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts, making VIMworld the ultimate NFT play-to-win-and-earn platform.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

Twitter — WebsiteDiscord

VIMworld unveiled updated monthly $POWA payouts for the new Leaderboard categories. Users will have the opportunity to earn significant rewards based on their performance and achievements in the Leaderboards.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vimworld-announces-millions-in-reward-tokens-for-active-users-301835464.html

SOURCE VIMworld

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.