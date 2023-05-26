AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
China Matters’ Feature: Future Tech at World Intelligence Congress

PRNewswire May 27, 2023

BEIJING, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — What are the cutting-edge technologies for artificial intelligence (AI)?  How can they benefit our daily life？These questions might be enlightened at a recent meeting for international collaboration and advancement in AI technology.

he 7th World Intelligence Congress (WIC), an international event that focused on AI and related technologies, was held this month in Tianjin. The event aimed to promote global cooperation and exchange in the field of AI, smart manufacturing, smart vehicles, 5G-plus internet, etc. The congress provides a platform for AI researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from various disciplines to share knowledge, discuss innovations, and explore the impact of AI and related technologies on society.

In this video featuring the display of technologies at WIC, China Matters’ vloggers Evy and Jack head to Tianjin to explore new cutting-edge technologies and dive into the coolest exhibits. They challenge each other to see who can find the most interesting tech. 

Evy enjoys handcrafted coffee from a robot barista who specializes in making pour-over brews. Jack gets the ultimate Grammy-style photo shoot from a high-speed robotic cameraman. He also shows off his new “power suit” by using it to lift up Evy as if she were as light as a feather. Aimed at more hi-tech exhibits, Evy challenges Jack to a head-to-head battle on a “5G racetrack.” So how is this event revealing the latest advancements and trends in AI?

China Matters Logo

