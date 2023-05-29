AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aetina Launches Industrial-Grade Edge AI Systems Powered by NVIDIA IGX Orin Platform During Computex 2023

PRNewswire May 29, 2023

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina, a leading AI solution provider, launches its powerful AI computing systems—AIP-IGX Series—based on the NVIDIA IGX Orin™ platform during Computex 2023. The AIP-IGX Series systems are specifically designed for AI-powered applications in industrial and medical environments that require higher levels of performance, durability, security, and safety.

Aetina Launches Industrial-Grade Edge AI Systems Powered by NVIDIA IGX Orin Platform During Computex 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Aetina Corporation)

The Upcoming AIP-IGX Series Systems

Aetina’s AIP-IGX Series AI computing systems are a series of embedded computers that provide up to 248 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance powered by NVIDIA IGX Orin, the latest offering in the NVIDIA IGX family—a range of advanced industrial-grade platforms that combine enterprise level hardware, software, and support. The IGX Orin Platform includes an Orin IGX industrial system-on-module (SoM), an NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 smart network interface card (SmartNIC) with 200 gigabits per second (Gb/s) of networking speed, and a safety microcontroller unit for additional safety function upgrades. Furthermore, the baseboard of the NVIDIA IGX Orin platform in the AIP-IGX Series systems features an Ethernet switch, a PCIe switch, one or more Ethernet controllers, and a SATA controller.

To ensure compliance and compatibility with various harsh and regulated application environments, Aetina’s AIP-IGX Series systems will be released with different chassis sizes and cooling designs that meet the environment requirements. These features, combined with the hardware advantages of the NVIDIA IGX Orin platform, enable AI engineers to focus on application development and leverage the benefits of AI more efficiently. Additionally, engineers using the AIP-IGX Series systems can benefit from NVIDIA’s software stack, as well as the documentation to support industrial and medical certifications.

AIP-IGX Series engineering samples are expected to be released in October, and the ready-for-sale systems will be available in December this year.

Aetina’s Edge AI Systems and Platforms Powered by NVIDIA

As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Aetina provides AI computing systems and platforms built with NVIDIA’s high-performance SoMs. In addition to the upcoming AIP-IGX Series, Aetina offers NVIDIA Jetson™-based embedded computers—a variety of edge computing devices based on the NVIDIA Jetson family, such as the new NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™, Orin NX, and Orin Nano™, allowing developers and system integrators to create AI applications ideal for various industries, including manufacturing, retail, medical, transportation, and logistics.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aetina-launches-industrial-grade-edge-ai-systems-powered-by-nvidia-igx-orin-platform-during-computex-2023-301836400.html

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

