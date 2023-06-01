AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

CRScube Expands Services in Europe with New Clinical Study Collaborations

PRNewswire June 1, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CRScube, a leading provider of eClinical solutions, today announced its recent collaborations with two European companies. These new collaborations aim to expand the reach of CRScube’s innovative eClinical solutions in the European clinical trial industry.

A Swedish biotech company headquartered in Stockholm will be utilizing several of CRScube’s solutions, including electronic data capture (EDC), clinical trial management system (CTMS), electronic trial master file (eTMF) and interactive web response system (IWRS) for its upcoming clinical study.

Additionally, a leading contract research organization (CRO) in Poland has chosen to use CRScube’s EDC and IWRS for a series of new clinical trials, with the first study already in development. These partnerships solidify CRScube’s position as a reliable and trusted partner for eClinical solutions in Europe.

“CRScube is delighted to expand our services in Europe through these partnerships,” said a spokesperson for CRScube. “Our advanced and comprehensive suite of eClinical solutions has enabled us to help our clients streamline their clinical trials, and we look forward to working with more clients in Europe.”

Equipped with its advanced technology and deep expertise stemming from over 4,400 trials, CRScube is expected to provide efficient and effective solutions to more biotech companies and CROs in the European region.

About CRScube

CRScube is a privately held company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and was established in February 2010 by a group of dedicated industry professionals seeking to provide industry-leading eClinical solutions. During the past decade, CRScube has opened offices in China, Japan and the United States, and is expanding its reach with partners in sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and Latin America. In October 2021, CRScube established Spero Inc., a subsidiary focusing on decentralized clinical trials (DCT), and has been accelerating the transition to decentralization in clinical research.

CRScube is a leading e-clinical solution provider that offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its solutions include cubeCDMS, cubeCTMS, cubeTMF, cubeIWRS, and more. CRScube is dedicated to helping its clients streamline their clinical trials and improve the efficiency of their research processes. For more information, visit crscube.io or email us at [email protected]. You can also follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

SOURCE CRScube

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.