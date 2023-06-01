CRScube Expands Services in Europe with New Clinical Study Collaborations

SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CRScube, a leading provider of eClinical solutions, today announced its recent collaborations with two European companies. These new collaborations aim to expand the reach of CRScube’s innovative eClinical solutions in the European clinical trial industry.

A Swedish biotech company headquartered in Stockholm will be utilizing several of CRScube’s solutions, including electronic data capture (EDC), clinical trial management system (CTMS), electronic trial master file (eTMF) and interactive web response system (IWRS) for its upcoming clinical study.

Additionally, a leading contract research organization (CRO) in Poland has chosen to use CRScube’s EDC and IWRS for a series of new clinical trials, with the first study already in development. These partnerships solidify CRScube’s position as a reliable and trusted partner for eClinical solutions in Europe.

“CRScube is delighted to expand our services in Europe through these partnerships,” said a spokesperson for CRScube. “Our advanced and comprehensive suite of eClinical solutions has enabled us to help our clients streamline their clinical trials, and we look forward to working with more clients in Europe.”

Equipped with its advanced technology and deep expertise stemming from over 4,400 trials, CRScube is expected to provide efficient and effective solutions to more biotech companies and CROs in the European region.

About CRScube

CRScube is a privately held company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and was established in February 2010 by a group of dedicated industry professionals seeking to provide industry-leading eClinical solutions. During the past decade, CRScube has opened offices in China, Japan and the United States, and is expanding its reach with partners in sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and Latin America. In October 2021, CRScube established Spero Inc., a subsidiary focusing on decentralized clinical trials (DCT), and has been accelerating the transition to decentralization in clinical research.

