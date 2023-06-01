AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BLUETTI Starts its EOFY Shopping Spree

PRNewswire June 1, 2023

SYDNEY, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI kicks off its End of Financial Year (EOFY) sale in Australia from June 1st to June 30th with exclusive savings on its solar generators and new AC180.

EB3A/EB70+PV200: Lightweight Power Combo

Their compact design and solid handle make them incredibly portable for camping, picnics or road trips. With multiple ports and impressive power: 1000W for EB70 and 600W for EB3A, they can charge multiple devices simultaneously. By up to 200W solar input from BLUETTI PV200, they offer endless power on the go while reducing carbon footprint.

AC180: New Mobile Power

BLUETTI new product AC180 comes with a “Power Lifting” mode which ups that its standard output of 1,800W to 2700W for high-capacity appliances. With a 1152Wh capacity, it’s still handy at only 17kg, perfect for RVing and overlanding. With a peak AC input of 1,140W, the AC180 charges up to 80% in 45 minutes for instant use.

AC200P: Classic Flagship All-rounder

The AC200P features a remarkable 2,000W output (4,800W surge) and a massive 2,000Wh capacity for various power needs. It effortlessly powers home or RV appliances such as coffee makers, heaters, refrigerators for off-grid living, and electric drills and chainsaws for on-site work. The AC200P offers ample charging options for quick recharge, including 700W solar input and 1,200W dual AC+Solar input.

AC300+B300/AC500+B300S: Modular Powerhouse

BLUETTI’s AC500 and AC300 modular power stations are customizable power solutions that allow houseowners to build their own home backup battery system for emergency. Ranging from 3,000W to 5,000W, they can charge almost any device, even power tools. Expandable with the B300 or B300S battery and responsive UPS feature, they provide massive and timely power for multi-day blackouts.

Get Ready for Incredible Savings

BLUETTI’s EOFY sale lasts until June 30th. Currently, BLUETTI also offers a refer-a-friend program, which allows users to earn rewards by sharing with friends who will also receive a 5% off on their first purchase.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.au

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au 
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bluettipower.au 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-starts-its-eofy-shopping-spree-301839666.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.