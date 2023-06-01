BLUETTI Starts its EOFY Shopping Spree

SYDNEY, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI kicks off its End of Financial Year (EOFY) sale in Australia from June 1st to June 30th with exclusive savings on its solar generators and new AC180.

EB3A/EB70+PV200: Lightweight Power Combo

Their compact design and solid handle make them incredibly portable for camping, picnics or road trips. With multiple ports and impressive power: 1000W for EB70 and 600W for EB3A, they can charge multiple devices simultaneously. By up to 200W solar input from BLUETTI PV200, they offer endless power on the go while reducing carbon footprint.

AC180: New Mobile Power

BLUETTI new product AC180 comes with a “Power Lifting” mode which ups that its standard output of 1,800W to 2700W for high-capacity appliances. With a 1152Wh capacity, it’s still handy at only 17kg, perfect for RVing and overlanding. With a peak AC input of 1,140W, the AC180 charges up to 80% in 45 minutes for instant use.

AC200P: Classic Flagship All-rounder

The AC200P features a remarkable 2,000W output (4,800W surge) and a massive 2,000Wh capacity for various power needs. It effortlessly powers home or RV appliances such as coffee makers, heaters, refrigerators for off-grid living, and electric drills and chainsaws for on-site work. The AC200P offers ample charging options for quick recharge, including 700W solar input and 1,200W dual AC+Solar input.

AC300+B300/AC500+B300S: Modular Powerhouse

BLUETTI’s AC500 and AC300 modular power stations are customizable power solutions that allow houseowners to build their own home backup battery system for emergency. Ranging from 3,000W to 5,000W, they can charge almost any device, even power tools. Expandable with the B300 or B300S battery and responsive UPS feature, they provide massive and timely power for multi-day blackouts.

Get Ready for Incredible Savings

BLUETTI’s EOFY sale lasts until June 30th. Currently, BLUETTI also offers a refer-a-friend program, which allows users to earn rewards by sharing with friends who will also receive a 5% off on their first purchase.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.au.

