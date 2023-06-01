AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crypto.com Obtains Major Payment Institution Licence from Monetary Authority of Singapore

PRNewswire June 1, 2023

Latest Milestone Continues to Build Momentum for Crypto.com in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Crypto.com announced today that it has received its Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence for Digital Payment Token (DPT) services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This announcement follows Crypto.com receiving its in-principle approval from MAS in June 2022. With this licence, Crypto.com can continue to extend its Digital Payment Token (DPT) services to customers in Singapore.

Crypto.com

“The Monetary Authority of Singapore is recognized globally as a regulator that ensures responsible innovation of the digital assets sector,” said Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com. “We are proud to receive the licence from a regulator that prioritizes consumer protection, safety, and security. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with MAS and leading at the forefront of crypto in our home market of Singapore.”

Singapore continues to be a hub for blockchain and fintech innovation,” said Chin Tah Ang, General Manager, Singapore of Crypto.com. “The Major Payment Institution licence underscores our ongoing commitment to build with the Web3 community in Singapore.”

Today’s announcement continues Crypto.com’s regulatory licence momentum, having received approval in November 2022 for a Major Payment Institution licence for e-money issuance, account issuance, cross border and domestic money transfer services from the Monetary Authority of Singapore; registration as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in France; registration approval as a cryptoasset business from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); approval of its MVP Preparatory Licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA); Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider registration in South Korea; registration approval as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider and Independent Remittance Dealer in Australia by AUSTRAC; an Australian Financial Services Licence and Australian Credit Licence from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); registration in Italy from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM); registration in Greece from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission; registration in Cyprus from the Securities and Exchange Commission; regulatory approval from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority; a US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulated Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and two Designated Contracts Markets (DCMs); and a pre-registration undertaking with the Ontario Securities Commission and Canada Securities Administrators, among others.

About Crypto.com
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 80 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.

Learn more at https://crypto.com/sg.

For further inquiries please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Crypto.com

