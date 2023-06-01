AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Genea Fertility Clinic to Open in North Melbourne

PRNewswire June 1, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Genea Fertility is pleased to announce the expansion of its services in Victoria with the opening of a new clinic in North Melbourne.

Genea Fertility is opening a new clinic in North Melbourne.

The clinic, which will open in August, is Genea Fertility’s second Melbourne clinic. It joins the leading fertility provider’s Heidelberg clinic, which has been helping Victorians create their families for more than five years.

Genea Fertility CEO Tim Yeoh said the clinic would allow more Victorians to access the world-leading technology, science and personalised care Genea Fertility is known for, and which provides consistently high pregnancy success rates.

“Genea Fertility is proud of its track record of providing outstanding outcomes for those needing fertility treatment to start or grow their families,” he said. “It is exciting more people will be able to access our world class treatment thanks to the opening of this new clinic.”

The North Melbourne clinic is Genea Fertility’s 13th full-service clinic.

Genea Fertility has more than 37 years’ experience helping Australians create their families, something Medical Director Associate Professor Mark Bowman said provides comfort to those undergoing treatment.

“Going through fertility treatment and IVF can be a very stressful process for patients. Knowing they have expert Fertility Specialists treating them and also the best science and technology backing them up can help ease their minds,” Assoc Prof Bowman said.

The clinic will be located in Queensberry St, North Melbourne and will be staffed by a team of experienced Fertility Specialists, scientists, and nurses. Details of the new clinic’s leading Fertility Specialists will be announced in the coming months.

About Genea Fertility:

Genea Fertility is a world leading fertility network. We seek to transform the lives of our patients and their families. Genea Fertility has more than 37 years’ experience helping Australians with 13 clinics across NSW, Victoria, Western Australia, the ACT, Queensland and South Australia.

We are proud of our success rates and world leading outcomes for our patients.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-genea-fertility-clinic-to-open-in-north-melbourne-301839714.html

SOURCE Genea Fertility

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

