Asia Conference on Low Carbon Technology and Innovation was Held in Zhuhai, China

ZHUHAI, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences. Asia Conference on Low Carbon Technology and Innovation was held in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China during 26th-28th May. With the theme of “Scientific and Technological Innovation Facilitates Green, Low-carbon and High-quality Development”, this conference arranged 12 special sub-forums and 230 academic reports, and held a number of special exchange activities, such as the China–Japan– ROK Youth Low-Carbon Forum, the Forum of “Belt and Road” Cooperation on Low Carbon Technologies and Innovation, graduate student session, and 5 round-table dialogues. The topics for discussion included Enabling Emerging Industries through Green and Low-carbon Development, New Power System and Green Energy, Urban Low-carbon Transition, Climate Investment and Financing, Digital Carbon Neutrality, “Belt and Road” Low-carbon Technologies and Innovation, etc. An exhibition and road show on green and low-carbon technologies were also held at the same time.

In each special activities, 14 academicians from international and domestic academies of science and engineering made special reports; and experts and scholars from ecology and environment, energy, transportation, information and other fields, and representatives of international institutions and enterprises gathered together to share the frontier progress of global green and low-carbon technologies and the prospect of future cooperation. This conference has played a positive role in building an international environment of openness and cooperation and promoting low-carbon technological innovation and cooperation.

