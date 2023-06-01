Siam Piwat partners with INNOCEAN for a major global collaboration

BANGKOK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Siam Piwat Group, a leading world-class retail and real estate developer and the owner and operator of Bangkok’s global destinations such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, a joint partner of ICONSIAM, ICS and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, is expanding its premium global business ecosystem through a strategic partnership with INNOCEAN, Hyundai Motor Group’s global marketing communication enterprise. The collaboration marks significant new business opportunities and international expansion for Siam Piwat and emphasizes the recognition for its establishments as ‘Global Admiration’ that earned the ‘top-of-mind’ positioning among Thais and international visitors.

Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President – Corporate Affairs and Communications of Siam Piwat said “Our ‘Co-Creation and Collaboration to Win” strategies has brought limitless potential and capabilities to our strong business ecosystem that consists of top local and international leaders in varieties of industries.

The partnership will fortify both companies’ strengths and open doors to new business opportunities in an international scale as well as optimizing knowledge and know-how sharing, innovations, creativity and business experiences. In-depth consumer behavior study will be co-conducted to obtain the insights for future business growth to customize one-of-a-kind and unique retail experiences for consumers, not only in Thailand and South Korea but also the world. This is the testament of Siam Piwat’s mission to be the ‘Showcase of the World,’ to offer opportunities and present to the world Thai creativities.”

Lee Yong-Woo, President and Global CEO of INNOCEAN said “INNOCEAN is a global agency with over 33 overseas corporations in 23 countries worldwide. We focus on innovation, collaboration and excellence. We have been pushing boundaries and welcoming new ideas and opportunities. The core of this global partnership with Siam Piwat is inseparable with both of our companies’ shared visions. Siam Piwat has successfully been a forefront developer of Thailand’s global destinations, recognized for its excellence, innovations and one-of-a-kind experiences. Our strengths, expertise and abundant resources will leverage each other to greater achievement, growth and boundless success.”

The collaboration kick-off will bring to Bangkok the debut of two K Lifestyle shops including “Boggle Boggle K-Ramyun Pop-up Shop,” Southeast Asia’s first Korean ramyun experience, at Siam Discovery from 24 June – 31 July 2023. One more pop-up will open soon. The two will mark new attractions for Thai customers and international tourists and line up of new collaborations will soon follow.

