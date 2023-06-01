ViewSonic Presented its Latest Technology at “Visual Solution Forum”

Innovative Visual Solutions Encompassing Hardware, Software, and Services

BREA, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, held its “Visual Solution Forum” on May 31 at its Asia Pacific Headquarters in Taipei during COMPUTEX. The event aimed to showcase a diverse range of future-forward solutions designed for entertainment, workspace, professional, and educational purposes. The solutions presented at the forum encompassed hardware, software, and services, highlighting ViewSonic’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual technology. The event attracted a wide range of attendees, including channel partners, professionals, and enthusiasts, who were provided with a comprehensive showcase of ViewSonic’s latest innovative products and solutions.

“ViewSonic is committed to leading the industry and elevating customer experiences through our unwavering dedication. We prioritize delivering the highest quality visual solutions across our entire product range and recognize the significance of the ecosystems we build,” said Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic.” As a result, we have transitioned from being solely a hardware provider to a comprehensive visual solutions provider. As we move forward, we will continue to deliver excellence in visual experience through the integration of products, solutions, and ecosystem development.”

ViewSonic’s Leadership in the Market

ViewSonic has held on to its No.1 position in the global IFP brand for the 2nd consecutive quarter from 2022 Q4, according to a recent report from FutureSource, a market research firm[1]. Additionally, ViewSonic is recognized as the worldwide No.1 in the DLP projector market, according to the latest FutureSource report (2023 Q1)[2]. These achievements further solidify ViewSonic’s position as a leader in the visual solutions industry.

Entertainment Solutions: Unleashing Immersive Visual Experiences

ViewSonic’s cutting-edge solutions offer an unparalleled entertainment experience. Building on the success of the “United by Play” campaign, which aimed to challenge stereotypes and highlight that gaming is for everyone, ViewSonic showcased its newly launched OMNI VX28 series during the forum. This series is specifically designed to meet the needs of casual gamers, providing them with the best possible gaming experience. Alongside monitors, ViewSonic also introduced the world’s first “Designed for Xbox” gaming projectors: the X1-4K and short throw X2-4K LED projectors. These projectors offer buttery-smooth 4K HDR visuals on an up to 150″ screen, elevating gaming to new levels of immersion and excitement. With these innovations, ViewSonic continues to redefine the gaming experience and cater to the evolving needs of gamers.

In addition to gaming solutions, ViewSonic provides a full lineup of entertainment projectors that cater to various needs and preferences, and empower consumers to reimagine their space. The X Series offers an immersive cinematic experience, bringing visuals to life and delivering theater-like soundscapes through the built-in Harman Kardon’s customized speakers. On the other hand, the M Series is designed to be portable and user-friendly, allowing for easy setup and enjoyment whether at home or on-the-go. With the company’s comprehensive lineup of entertainment projectors, ViewSonic continues to redefine entertainment and meet the diverse needs of users.

Professional Solutions: Empowering Productivity and Precision

ViewSonic’s professional product line is tailored to meet the demands of modern professionals across various industries. With multiple awards, the ColorPro series such as VP2776 and VP2786-4K focuses on enhancing productivity and enabling precision. The range of displays provides the ideal platform for creators and artists to experience exceptional color accuracy, ergonomic designs, and advanced connectivity options, equipping professionals with the tools they need to excel in their respective fields.

Workspace Solutions: Transforming the Modern Work Environment

ViewSonic’s workspace solutions include a range of business monitors designed to improve individual productivity, whether working in the office, remotely, or in a hybrid setting. These solutions revolutionize the way we work, offering versatile and adaptable solutions for the modern office. Whether it’s LDS135-151 All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit, ViewBoard interactive displays, or a wireless presentation system, the workspace product line enhances collaboration, streamlines workflows, efficiency, and maximizes results for events, workshops, and tradeshows. With features like wireless connectivity, multi-touch capabilities, and integrated software, ViewSonic transforms traditional workspaces into dynamic and interactive hubs, fostering creativity and productivity.

Education Solutions: Empowering Learning and Collaboration

ViewSonic is dedicated to transforming education through innovative solutions that empower students and educators alike. The company provides comprehensive one-stop solutions including ViewBoard , interactive displays, myViewBoard the software suite, and ViewSonic’s educational “Original Content”. This “one-stop solution” equips teachers with collaborative capabilities, intuitive interfaces, digital teaching tools, and a great diversity of interactive materials. Educators can embrace digital teaching whether it’s in-class, hybrid, or remote scenarios.

During the forum, ViewSonic showcased a range of comprehensive education technology (EdTech) solutions. These included the revolutionary 5K 105″ ViewBoard interactive display, which offers an immersive learning experience. ViewSonic also presented its most updated software suite, enhancing the functionality and usability of its EdTech solutions. Additionally, the company introduced UNIVERSE by ViewSonic, a 3D virtual campus designed for online learning, providing a dynamic and interactive environment for students. The showcased solutions addressed various learning scenarios, including in-class, online, and hybrid learning, demonstrating ViewSonic’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of educators and learners.

[1] Rankings include all markets except for China. [2] Rankings include all markets except for China.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com .

SOURCE ViewSonic Corp.