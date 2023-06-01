AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DSM POPULATION GROWTH CONTINUES TO OUTPACE MIDWEST PEERS

PRNewswire June 2, 2023

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Greater Des Moines (DSM) is again the fastest-growing major Midwest metro in percentage of population growth, according to the 2022 estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Des Moines – West Des Moines Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) grew from 626,778 residents in 2012 to 729,053 in 2022, an increase of 16.3%. From 2021 to 2022, DSM grew by 1.2%. Growth was measured from July 1, 2012July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2021July 1, 2022.

Greater Des Moines Partnership Logo

By percentage, DSM grew faster than Midwest peers including Chicago, Omaha, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Louis, both year-over-year and in the 10-year period since 2012. This growth is the continuation of a long-term trend for the region’s MSA.

“This population growth helps demonstrate the momentum of our collective region as a place where people want to live and work,” said Tiffany Tauscheck, The Partnership’s incoming President & CEO. “DSM USA continues to be nationally recognized as a magnet for talent due to its world-class amenities, affordable cost of living and ample career growth opportunities.”

The release of the latest population numbers comes on the heels of recent national rankings. DSM has been named the #1 Midsized Metro for Millennials by CommercialCafe, a Top 20 Best Place to Live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report, and as the metro with the #7 Lowest Cost of Living by Apartment List.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership 
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com. 

Contact:
Kyle Oppenhuizen
[email protected]
(515) 286-4972
Learn More About DSM USA

 

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership

