AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: C. China’s Sanmenxia City spurs new vitality for high-quality development through cultural events

PRNewswire June 2, 2023

BEIJING, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The city of Sanmenxia in central China’s Henan Province has inked 78 projects with a total investment of 92.76 billion yuan (about 13.07 billion U.S. dollars) during the 28th Sanmenxia Yellow River Cultural Tourism Festival.

The festival, along with the 9th China Characteristic Commodity Expo Fair, kicked off on May 19 in Sanmenxia.

Feature activities during the event included sport competitions such as yellow river crossing, stand up paddle, yachting and cycling, local culture performances, forums and conferences on development of local economy and so on.

With these themed and side activities, the event has brought out the unique charm of Yellow River culture, showcased a new trend of green lifestyle and ignited another wave of enthusiasm about public fitness, which all led to more in-depth regional cooperation in the Yellow River basin.

In addition, this year’s event highlighted the city’s commitment to promote integrated development of cultural and tourism industries. By encouraging the participation of more local residents, the event not only demonstrated the appeal of a scenic city of mountains and rivers, but represented the pragmatic pursuit for high-quality development of local economies.

Adhering to the outline on ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin, the city of Sanmenxia has been promoting comprehensive development of culture, tourism, health and other industries in recent years, striving to contribute to the city’s modern development.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334386.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.