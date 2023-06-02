AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  contract

Wemade integrates Fireblocks, the industry-leading digital assets technology provider

PRNewswire June 2, 2023
  • WEMIX assets management to be strengthened through Fireblocks’ secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure technology
  • Required for most global partnerships, a necessary step toward more robust global business for WEMIX

SEOUL, South Korea, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global blockchain developer Wemade today announced the integration of Fireblocks, the industry-leading digital assets custody, transfer, and settlement technology provider, into its WEMIX3.0 mainnet.

Founded in 2018, Fireblocks is an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations.

The company helps its customers securely store and operate their digital assets through its battle-tested MPC-CMP security technology and infrastructure.

Wemade aims to utilize Fireblocks’ solutions to heighten the level of efficiency and security of the WEMIX digital assets management process.

Since the implementation of such solutions is required for most global partnerships, this is a necessary step toward developing a more robust global blockchain business for WEMIX.

Stephen Richardson, Managing Director, Financial Markets and Head of APAC at Fireblocks, said, “We are delighted to be working with Wemade to help them run and scale their treasury management operations for their digital assets, so they can take control of their digital assets and move closer towards their vision of building an open source programmable future for the web3 era.”

“By collaborating with Fireblocks and using its de facto global blockchain standard services, the expansion of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem will be accelerated,” said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. “The mainnet now offers even more secure, efficient, and transparent digital assets management.”

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, custodians, banks, fintechs, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,800 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest crypto businesses have switched to Fireblocks because it’s the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

