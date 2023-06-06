Singapore unveils one of the world’s first in master-planning an expansive digital infrastructure stack to power Singapore’s next bound of growth

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ahead of Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), the region’s most influential technology event, Mrs. Josephine Teo, Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information launched Singapore’s Digital Connectivity Blueprint (DCB) that sets the direction for the next bound of Singapore’s digital connectivity.

Architecting Singapore’s Digital Future

Developed in consultation with the Advisory Panel on Digital Infrastructure, co-chaired by Dr. Janil Puthucheary, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, and Mr. Irving Tan, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Western Digital, and other industry partners, the Blueprint outlines our strategic priorities and moves into new frontiers to stay ahead of the curve. Singapore will continue to invest ahead of demand, and holistically plan for the entire digital infrastructure stack – hard infrastructure, physical-digital infrastructure and soft infrastructure, to ensure that our digital infrastructure is future ready.

Singapore is committed to stay ahead by growing our digital connectivity to create better lives and exciting opportunities for our people and enterprises. Singapore will double down on the following strategic priorities:

Provide capacity to enable submarine cable landings to double within the next ten years. Build seamless end-to-end 10 Gbps domestic connectivity within the next five years. Ensure world-class resilience and security for our digital infrastructure. Pioneer a roadmap for growth of new Green Data Centres and push the sustainability envelope. Drive greater adoption of the Singapore Digital Utility Stack, to expand the benefits of seamless digital transactions.

In addition, Singapore will make moves in more nascent and frontier areas to reap future opportunities:

Advance the vision of a Quantum-safe Singapore within the next ten years. Put in place foundations for pervasive autonomy. “Green software”, to mitigate intensified compute by building the nascent ecosystem for sustainable software. Enable innovative solutions in key industries with Low Earth Orbit satellite services.

The Blueprint serves as a strong foundation upon which Singapore can realise better opportunities, stronger trust and empowered communities.

