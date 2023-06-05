AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HH Global aligned to the Net Zero Standard

PRNewswire June 6, 2023

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of our commitment to continued sustainable leadership, environmental impact and accountability, we are proud to be the first company in our space, and among the first companies in the world, to receive approval from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets aligned to the Net Zero Standard. The Net Zero Standard is developed by SBTi and is the first global science-based standard for companies to set net-zero targets.

Using our FY22 performance as our baseline, we received approval for three targets:

Overall Net-Zero Target: HH Global has committed to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by Financial Year 2040 (FY40).

Near-Term Target: HH Global has committed to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 50% by FY30.

Long-Term Target: HH Global has committed to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 90% by FY40.

The SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. Their Net-Zero Standard is the world’s only framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science. It includes the guidance, criteria and recommendations companies need to set science-based net-zero targets consistent with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C and accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets. To learn more about the SBTi, view their FAQ page.

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights—we make our clients’ brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

 

SOURCE HH Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.