Online Marketing Gurus Leverages StackAdapt to Enhance Digital Marketing Services

Digital marketing agency Online Marketing Gurus teams up with Programmatic advertising leader StackAdapt to offer clients advanced targeting and real-time data insights.

SYDNEY, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Online Marketing Gurus, a leading digital marketing agency, has announced their new partnership with StackAdapt, a self-serve programmatic advertising platform.

The partnership will enable Online Marketing Gurus to expand its service line and offer clients advanced programmatic advertising services, including advanced targeting capabilities, real-time data insights, and a wider reach.

This new partnership comes as part of their broader strategic growth plan, with the first phase being their global expansion into Dubai aimed at enhancing their reach and providing top-tier marketing solutions to businesses in the Middle East region.

“As an agency that has been providing effective digital marketing solutions to businesses across Australia for several years, we recognise the need to offer more cutting-edge solutions in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Andrew Raso, CEO of Online Marketing Gurus. “We’re excited to partner with StackAdapt to provide our clients with additional services aimed at driving growth.”

The benefits of this new partnership include the ability to:

Advertise across multiple ad channels via a single DSP

Deploy the latest in contextual advertising solutions

Gain valuable insights through robust reporting

Deploy vital optimisation tactics for campaigns

“We are thrilled to partner with Online Marketing Gurus, a company that shares our commitment to providing clients with results-based solutions,” said Caroline Campbell, VP of Sales, APAC at StackAdapt. “Together, we will be able to help businesses reach their target audiences more efficiently and effectively than ever before.”

About Online Marketing Gurus

Online Marketing Gurus is Australia’s largest digital marketing agency specialising in digital strategies to help businesses grow their online presence. Established for over 12 years, OMG has the experience and expertise in SEO, PPC, social media marketing, web development and now programmatic advertising. To learn more, visit www.onlinemarketinggurus.com.au.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

