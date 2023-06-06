AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Quantum-Systems Inc. Selected for United States Department of Defense APFIT Program

PRNewswire June 7, 2023

Funding will aid in accelerating production of Vector fixed-wing eVTOL small UAS

MOORPARK, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial intelligence solutions, today announced its inclusion in the second set of projects to receive funding for the United States Department of Defense (DOD) pilot program to Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT).

U.S DoD allocates $20M of FY23 APFIT funds to accelerate procurement of Vector fixed-wing eVTOL small unmanned aircraft system

The announcement comes after the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E)) published an official release outlining the 11 DoD program offices that will receive FY23 APFIT funding, with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarding Quantum-Systems Inc. $20 million.

“We are honored by DoD’s decision to allocate FY23 APFIT funds to accelerate procurement of our Vector fixed-wing, eVTOL unmanned aircraft system. This will allow us to increase manufacturing capabilities and get our mission-critical technology into the hands of more warfighters sooner, ” said David Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems Inc.

Established by Congress in the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, APFIT is a competitive, merit-based program with the goal of helping companies to expeditiously transition and field technologies.

For more information on Quantum-Systems Inc.’s Vector fixed-wing eVTOL small UAS, visit www.quantumdrones.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM-SYSTEMS INC.

Quantum-Systems Inc. specializes in the development, design, and production of fully autonomous small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, Quantum-Systems Inc. has combined electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), automatic transitioning and AI edge computing capabilities to create a portfolio of sUAS with best-in-class endurance and reliability, and uncompromised actionable intelligence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Makayla Thomas
[email protected]

Quantum-Systems Inc.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093335/Quantum_Systems_Inc.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093337/QS_Logo.jpg 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/quantum-systems-inc-selected-for-united-states-department-of-defense-apfit-program-301842759.html

SOURCE Quantum-Systems Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.