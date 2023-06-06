AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
iHerb Partners with CJ Logistics to Strengthen Accessibility of Health & Wellness Products to the Middle East and Africa

PRNewswire June 6, 2023

iHerb held a joint ceremony in Riyadh to announce the partnership to build Saudi Arabia’s first eCommerce Fulfillment Center

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — iHerb, a global leader in health and wellness, is proud to announce its partnership with CJ Logistics, a leader in logistical solutions, to develop the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first eCommerce Center. iHerb chose Riyadh as the hub of operations in the Middle East in response to the growing demand from consumers for health and wellness products in addition to the attractive business environment.

iHerb’s Saudi Arabia Fulfillment Center will be strategically positioned in Riyadh’s newly developed Integrated Logistics bonded zone, allowing customers to enjoy iHerb’s full selection of over 30,000 products and quality of service with even faster delivery times. This project directly supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision for 2030 by using its strategic location to build its role as an integral driver of international trade and connecting three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The fulfillment center is 30,000 SQM, with an extensive warehouse capable of shipping immense orders per day. Construction will start in May 2023 and the operation is expected to go live mid-year 2024. Initially, it will fulfill products to iHerb customers throughout the middle east.

iHerb COO Miriee Chang said, “We are extremely excited about this next step for our company and what it means for our customers throughout the Middle East & Africa region. This new state-of-the-art facility will further enable us to deliver on our mission of providing our customers with high-quality products at affordable prices, while also delivering excellent customer service around the world.” 

iHerb is partnering with CJ Logistics on this project as a long-term partner that has supported iHerb operations since 2018. This collaboration strengthens both companies’ commitment to providing quality health & wellness products coupled with reliable delivery services across multiple regions around the globe.

Once the Riyhad fulfillment center goes live, iHerb expects to have a total of nine climate-controlled GMP or ISO-certified hubs and fulfillment centers, six domestic and three international, with all holding high quality standards. To learn more about iHerb’s hubs and fulfillment centers, go to: https://www.iherb.com/info/storage-facilities.

About iHerb

Trusted by over 10M customers annually in over 180 countries, iHerb empowers people to enhance their health, happiness and well-being. As a multi-billion dollar eCommerce platform, we are on a mission to offer our customers earth’s best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe health and wellness should not be a privilege but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action – and everyone, no matter who they are or where they are, should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. https://www.iherb.com/.

SOURCE iHerb

