AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

NinjaOne Debuts Patch Management Advancements to Mitigate Security Vulnerabilities

PRNewswire June 6, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NinjaOne, a modern, cloud-native IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, today announced enhancements to NinjaOne  Patch Management, delivering the latest automated patching solutions to maintain business operations and keep organizations secure.

NinjaOne

Patching is a tedious, time-consuming task but also a critical step to secure modern IT environments, where technology experts are now required to manage more devices than ever because of the shift to remote and hybrid work. NinjaOne is simplifying the process with a new patching dashboard, automated Linux and MacOS patching improvements, and patch scheduling flexibility.

With NinjaOne Patch Management, companies can automatically patch any device from a centralized, easy-to-use console, and automate every step of the process, spending 90 percent less time patching.

They also now have access to:

  • New patching dashboard – With this dashboard, customers can view the patch status for all their endpoints and immediately respond to failed or missed patches.
  • Linux patching functionality – Customers now have easy deployment of operating system and third-party patches for common Linux distributions natively within the NinjaOne platform console.
  • Mac third-party patching – Organizations can easily deploy patches for common third-party apps on MacOS devices to achieve clearer visibility into the patch status of all Mac endpoints. 
  • Patch scheduling flexibility – This allows for scheduled updates multiple times within a week and the ability to set recurring dates and skip months if necessary.

“NinjaOne has simplified the entire process of patch management allowing us to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and mitigate security issues,” said Nesta Hayward, Director of Technology, National Fire and Safety. “We’ve also been able to automate the time-consuming task of patching, freeing up our teams to focus on more strategic initiatives and client relationships.”

“Organizations today are constantly under threat, with hundreds of cyberattacks being reported each week,” said Rahul Hirani, Senior Vice President of Product Management for NinjaOne. “. With these latest advancements, NinjaOne is delivering on our commitment to help customers easily patch Windows, Mac and Linux devices all from a single, centralized, easy-to-use platform.”

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction.

Dayna Fried
[email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668287/NinjaOne_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ninjaone-debuts-patch-management-advancements-to-mitigate-security-vulnerabilities-301843208.html

SOURCE NinjaOne

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.