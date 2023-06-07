AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • market research

Forrester: Despite Softening Macroeconomic Environment, APAC Tech Spend Will Remain Robust And Grow By 5.8% In 2023

PRNewswire June 7, 2023

Tech spend will continue to increase over the next five years, with the highest growth concentrated in India and the rest of Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Forrester’s (Nasdaq: FORR) Asia Pacific Tech Market Forecast, 2022 To 2027, technology spend in Asia Pacific (APAC) will grow 5.8% to reach US$732 billion in 2023. Seventy-four percent of growth will come from software and services as cloud adoption in the region increases. Additionally, software spending will continue to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% through 2027.

Forrester_Logo

In spite of challenges including fragile post-pandemic supply chains; a shortage of science, technology, and engineering workers; and questions around how quickly China can restart its economy, APAC tech spend will continue to grow by 6.8% to 7.3% per year from 2024 to 2027. In 2023, Forrester projects regional tech spend growth to be:

  • 6.3% in Australia. In 2023, tech spending in Australia will rise to nearly A$70 billion. Renewed sustainability efforts and the local services economy will strongly influence Australia’s 2023 tech spend and digital growth.
  • 7.4% in China. Forrester estimates that tech spending in China will grow 7.4% to hit ¥1.7 trillion in 2023. Technology innovation will play a key role in industrial modernization, and generative AI will catalyze tech investments in all major industries.
  • 10.1% in India. Tech spending growth in India will be the highest in the region and is expected to reach ₹3.9 trillion in 2023. Strong government support for ongoing digitalization efforts will continue to impact investments in building a national digital infrastructure.
  • 4.6% in Singapore. In 2023, tech spending in Singapore will hit S$22.17 billion. “The Silicon Valley of Asia” continues to be a stable regional hub for technology talent and innovation, with the government allocating high-level budgets toward innovation initiatives.
  • 7.9% in the rest of Southeast Asia. In 2023, tech spending in the five major Southeast Asian economies (Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia) will approach US$47 billion, with Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines having the highest growth rates of 9.3%, 9.3%, and 8.1%, respectively.

Asia Pacific currently accounts for 75% of global GDP growth,” said Leslie Joseph, principal analyst at Forrester. “While we anticipate APAC tech spend growth to increase even further, it’s crucial that countries and businesses invest in the right technologies to continue to benefit from growing digital and cloud infrastructure.”

Resources:

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/forrester-despite-softening-macroeconomic-environment-apac-tech-spend-will-remain-robust-and-grow-by-5-8-in-2023–301843298.html

SOURCE Forrester

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.