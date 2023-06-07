Forrester: Despite Softening Macroeconomic Environment, APAC Tech Spend Will Remain Robust And Grow By 5.8% In 2023

Tech spend will continue to increase over the next five years, with the highest growth concentrated in India and the rest of Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Forrester’s (Nasdaq: FORR) Asia Pacific Tech Market Forecast, 2022 To 2027, technology spend in Asia Pacific (APAC) will grow 5.8% to reach US$732 billion in 2023. Seventy-four percent of growth will come from software and services as cloud adoption in the region increases. Additionally, software spending will continue to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% through 2027.

In spite of challenges including fragile post-pandemic supply chains; a shortage of science, technology, and engineering workers; and questions around how quickly China can restart its economy, APAC tech spend will continue to grow by 6.8% to 7.3% per year from 2024 to 2027. In 2023, Forrester projects regional tech spend growth to be:

6.3% in Australia . In 2023, tech spending in Australia will rise to nearly A$70 billion . Renewed sustainability efforts and the local services economy will strongly influence Australia’s 2023 tech spend and digital growth.

In 2023, tech spending in will rise to nearly . Renewed sustainability efforts and the local services economy will strongly influence 2023 tech spend and digital growth. 7.4% in China . Forrester estimates that tech spending in China will grow 7.4% to hit ¥1.7 trillion in 2023. Technology innovation will play a key role in industrial modernization, and generative AI will catalyze tech investments in all major industries.

Forrester estimates that tech spending in will grow 7.4% to hit ¥1.7 trillion in 2023. Technology innovation will play a key role in industrial modernization, and generative AI will catalyze tech investments in all major industries. 10.1% in India . Tech spending growth in India will be the highest in the region and is expected to reach ₹3.9 trillion in 2023. Strong government support for ongoing digitalization efforts will continue to impact investments in building a national digital infrastructure.

Tech spending growth in will be the highest in the region and is expected to reach ₹3.9 trillion in 2023. Strong government support for ongoing digitalization efforts will continue to impact investments in building a national digital infrastructure. 4.6% in Singapore . In 2023, tech spending in Singapore will hit S$22.17 billion . “The Silicon Valley of Asia ” continues to be a stable regional hub for technology talent and innovation, with the government allocating high-level budgets toward innovation initiatives.

In 2023, tech spending in will hit . “The Silicon Valley of ” continues to be a stable regional hub for technology talent and innovation, with the government allocating high-level budgets toward innovation initiatives. 7.9% in the rest of Southeast Asia . In 2023, tech spending in the five major Southeast Asian economies ( Indonesia , the Philippines , Thailand , Vietnam , and Malaysia ) will approach US$47 billion , with Indonesia , Vietnam , and the Philippines having the highest growth rates of 9.3%, 9.3%, and 8.1%, respectively.

“Asia Pacific currently accounts for 75% of global GDP growth,” said Leslie Joseph, principal analyst at Forrester. “While we anticipate APAC tech spend growth to increase even further, it’s crucial that countries and businesses invest in the right technologies to continue to benefit from growing digital and cloud infrastructure.”

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/forrester-despite-softening-macroeconomic-environment-apac-tech-spend-will-remain-robust-and-grow-by-5-8-in-2023–301843298.html

SOURCE Forrester