AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Tonik Hits 1M customers

PRNewswire June 6, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tonik, the Philippines’ pioneering all-digital bank, is proud to announce that it has surpassed a significant milestone by onboarding over one million clients since its inception. This achievement illustrates the bank’s successful contribution to improving financial inclusion in the country, while highlighting the emerging trend of digital banking in the region.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous milestone, as it stands as a testament to the robust customer-centric model that Tonik has to offer,” said Greg Krasnov, CEO and Founder of Tonik. “Achieving one million onboarded clients in such a short span is a validation of the growing trust and confidence of the Filipino community in our digital banking services.”

Since its launch, Tonik has been committed to reshaping the traditional banking landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-focused approach to democratize financial services. The bank has successfully provided individuals and families, particularly those previously underserved by traditional banking institutions, with accessible, secure, and user-friendly digital banking services.

In a country where nearly half of the adult population remains unbanked, Tonik’s growth signals a shift towards more inclusive banking practices. The digital platform’s seamless onboarding process, wide range of financial products, and innovative services have played a significant role in driving this change.

“Financial inclusion has always been at the heart of our mission,” Krasnov said. “We are proud to be part of the solution in bridging the gap for those who previously had limited access to banking services. Through Tonik, we are enabling more Filipinos to manage, save, and grow their money in a manner that is most convenient for them.”

Tonik continues to innovate and enhance its digital offerings to better serve the diverse needs of the Philippine market. The bank is committed to its mission of bringing banking closer to Filipinos, in a modern and convenient way, creating a more inclusive and financially empowered society.

About Tonik

Tonik is the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines, providing loan, deposit, and payment products to consumers on a highly secure digital banking platform.  The neobank operates based on the first digital bank license issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). 

Tonik is led by a team of retail finance veterans who have previously built and scaled multiple retail banks and fintechs across global emerging markets.  It is backed by top international investors, including Sequoia India, Point72 Ventures, and Mizuho Bank.  Tonik’s tech stack is integrated in partnership with world-class banktech vendors including Mastercard, Finastra, Amazon Web Services, Google, Genesys and Daon. Tonik operates out of hubs in Singapore (HQ), Manila, and Chennai.  

For media contact:

Nix Policarpio
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tonik-hits-1m-customers-301843418.html

SOURCE Tonik Digital Bank, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.