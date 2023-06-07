AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chaffic Expands into Singapore with Opening of New Store in Westgate

PRNewswire June 7, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chaffic, Australia’s innovative brand of bubble tea, is kicking off its overseas expansion with the opening of its first store at Westgate, a premier family and lifestyle mall located within Singapore’s upcoming second Central Business District. The outlet, officially opening on Friday, 9 June, will be marked with celebratory activities in Westgate from 7th to 11th of June.  

Since its humble beginnings at Fremantle, Perth, Chaffic has rapidly expanded across Western Australia. The brand, renowned for its authentic tea brews and innovative blends including Australia’s first Tofu Milk Tea, developed an appreciation for other Asian-infused concepts across the country through its strong following. In expanding to Singapore, Chaffic aims to continue its innovativeness and broaden the variety of local bubble tea, at an affordable price. At launch, Chaffic will offer over 40 different tea blends. Each paired with an authentic tea brewed from traditional practices, allowing for greater extraction of natural flavours and antioxidants, while reducing the need for artificial additives.

In marking this memorable milestone for the company, Chaffic’s Co-Founder, Kim Song said, “Our success in Australia has given us the confidence to expand beyond the country, and we are very excited to open our first overseas store here in Singapore – where bubble tea is a go-to beverage of choice and consumers are open to new concepts and tastes.”

Commenting on Chaffic’s plans for further expansions across Singapore and the Southeast Asia region, Co-Founder Jennifer Jiang added, “Expanding into Singapore is also a natural progression for our business. We benefit from the country’s extensive supply chain network to enter other neighbouring markets, while leaning on her innovative workforce to develop creative blends that will constantly refresh and excite our customers in Singapore and across the region.”

Members of the public are invited to join in the celebrative activities at Westgate, L1, between 7 June to 11 June 2023. Participants stand to receive attractive gifts and prizes at the event.

Chaffic’s store is located at Westgate, #B1-24A. For more information on Chaffic and its range of teas, please visit our website at https://www.chaffic.com/

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chaffic-expands-into-singapore-with-opening-of-new-store-in-westgate-301844304.html

SOURCE Chaffic Singapore

