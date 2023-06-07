OutSystems Signs MoU with PETRONAS to Promote Low-Code App Development

The partnership leverages OutSystems’ high-performance low-code platform to accelerate the creation of new applications

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems , a global leader in high-performance low-code application development has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PETRONAS Digital Sdn Bhd (PDSB), the digital arm of PETRONAS, to promote and accelerate the use of low-code app development in PETRONAS Group.

Through this partnership, OutSystems will provide training materials, research, and other know-how processes on the usage of its low-code platform for PETRONAS’ Citizen Developer Program. Citizen developers are employees with little to no coding experience who create applications with low-code platforms. This democratises the development process and empowers the organisation to pursue technology-based innovation.

OutSystems will provide PETRONAS with best practice tools, methodologies, and technical practices to facilitate the adoption of the platform. OutSystems will also award certifications to new developers who have demonstrated the ability to use its platform effectively.

According to a new AWS-commissioned research released by Gallup in February 2023, workers with advanced digital skills will add US$107.5 billion (MYR170.2 billion) to Malaysia’s Annual GDP. Malaysian organisations running on the cloud are more likely to have introduced a new, innovative product in the last two years, but 85% are facing hiring issues for software development skillset. OutSystems’ low-code platform can help organisations close the skills gap they need to drive productivity, cost efficiencies, and business innovation.

“We are excited about the opportunities that low-code technology presents to meet the evolving needs of our businesses and operations worldwide. It will enable our people to create new applications faster, enabling PETRONAS to continually unlock new value for the organisation.” said PETRONAS Vice President of Group Technology and Commercialisation Aadrin Azly.

“As the world continues to encounter a shortage of developers, low-code technology allows individuals and businesses to streamline their processes and develop solutions faster. As a leader in high-performance, low-code development, we are proud to be able to assist PETRONAS in driving business digitalisation, and at the same time fostering a new generation of tech talent,” said Paulo Rosado, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, OutSystems.

PETRONAS and OutSystems are committed to nurturing a future-ready workforce and delivering development excellence on applications that delight users and drive value for organisations.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 600,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com .

About PETRONAS

PETRONAS is a dynamic global energy group with presence in over 100 countries. The Group produces and delivers energy and solutions that power society’s progress in a responsible and sustainable manner.

PETRONAS seeks energy potential across the globe, optimising value through its integrated business model. Its Group portfolio includes cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions.

Sustainability is at the core of what the Group does, as it harnesses the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives. People are its strength and partners for growth, driving passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

