Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Optimal Customer Care and Drastically Decreasing Costs for Clients, and for Leadership Position

Teleperformance stands out in the German CX outsourcing services market for its solid near/offshore capabilities in multilingual hubs in Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

SAN ANTONIO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the German customer experience (CX) outsourcing services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance with the 2023 German Company of the Year Award. The company leads the European CX outsourcing market and supports ongoing innovation and sustained leadership, to remain an industry pioneer in omnichannel customer care and a trusted partner. Teleperformance creates valuable solutions for its clients, blending human touch, diversity and inclusion with innovative digital business services to upgrade customer care with the philosophy that “each interaction matters.” The company’s vision connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with advanced products and capabilities to help its experts deliver for clients enhanced CX, and cost and time reductions while increasing efficiency.

Teleperformance has gained significant expertise in four influential industry verticals, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail and eCommerce, with established verticalized solutions and a strong focus on solution adaptability. With a legacy of market leadership in many European countries, the company offers a compelling value proposition that underpins its sustained success. Teleperformance has developed robust digital and non-voice offerings to expand its product portfolio with emerging tools, such as artificial intelligence (AI), thus offering real-time monitoring, analytics reporting, content moderation, and fraud detection and prevention.

According to Valentina Barcia, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, “Teleperformance has held high growth rates in the past and has a solid growth pipeline for the future. For instance, Teleperformance considerably grew in the German CX outsourcing market, positioning itself as a top competitor, with 4.1% of the market share in 2021.”

Teleperformance has partnered with many strategic technology providers to orchestrate the best and most tailored solutions for each client. The company regularly enhances its solutions and offers subject matter expertise to ensure optimal performance and to enrich its product portfolio. Since its inception, Teleperformance has maintained a sterling reputation and customer-centric framework, providing it with a competitive edge in the customer care arena, leading to its coveted preferred partner status. An impressive growth momentum and trajectory are a testament to Teleperformance’s product leadership, earning client trust and loyalty and enabling the company to capture market share.

“Teleperformance offers a bespoke journey and a comprehensive product portfolio, excelling in the German CX outsourcing services market with innovative capabilities to improve agents’ productivity. Its strong operational performance and multilingual hubs increase operational efficiency and optimize budgets. It remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the best in the CX space,” added Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Teleperformance earns the 2023 Frost & Sullivan German Company of the Year Award in the CX outsourcing services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Tammy Chan

[email protected]

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group’s global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

