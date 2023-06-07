AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Compass Offices – Exceptional Location, Unrivaled Convenience.

PRNewswire June 7, 2023

HONG KONG, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Offices (Compass) will open its China Building business centre in August 2023. The presale and private viewings offer an opportunity for workspace customisation and corporate fit-outs. China Building adds a premium location to our portfolio of flexible offices and offers a modestly priced alternative for corporates and business professionals that prefer to be located in Central, Hong Kong.

Compass Offices’ Chief Executive Officer, Hans Leijten, said: “As demand for flexible offices evolves overtime, workplace strategies for corporate and business professionals have shifted considerably in light of changing environmental factors, personal preferences and the increased prevalence of hybrid work arrangements. As a result, businesses are increasingly looking for flexible and sustainable workspaces that can accommodate the latest technology and support the well-being of their staff. Overall, firms have shown a preference for efficient, high-end office space and have been forgoing traditional renewals for right sizing their flexible office.”

Photo courtesy of Compass Offices

A holistic approach to the enterprise solution has evolved from the traditional office environment to a modern fit-out, including hybrid meeting equipment, flexible and shared spaces for team building and group collaboration. Compass Offices’ dedicated and experienced team will help corporates and business professionals navigate through the rapid evolution of the flexible office market and create agile, efficient, effective, and innovative workplace solutions.

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services that enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres over 65 floors in 10 cities and over 20,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.

Press Enquiries 

Email: [email protected]
Telephone: (852) 3975 3563 
Level 2701, Wing On Centre, 
111 Connaught Road Central, 
Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/compass-offices—exceptional-location-unrivaled-convenience-301844442.html

SOURCE Compass Offices

