Once Again Chula Ranks No. 1 in Thailand and Top 17 in the World in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

BANGKOK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University has brought immense pride to all Thai universities by being ranked No. 1 in Thailand for the 4th consecutive year and top 17 in the world by THE Impact Rankings 2023, the first global performance rankings that assess universities against the United Nations‘ Sustainable Development Goals by considering the role played by the university in terms of research generated, administration, academic services and education provided.

1,591 universities from 112 countries have taken part in THE Impact Rankings 2023 with as many as 65 Thai universities taking part, an increase from the 52 in 2022. Chulalongkorn University made it to the world‘s Top 100 in 9 areas which are as follows;

SDG3 – Good Health and Well – being ranked 11th out of 1,218 institutions worldwide

SDG4 – Quality Education ranked 78th out of 1,304 institutions worldwide

SDG8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth ranked 61st out of 960 institutions worldwide

SDG9 – Industry Innovation and Infrastructure 24th out of 873 institutions worldwide

SDG11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities placing 52nd out of 860 institutions

SDG12 – Responsible Consumption and Production ranked at 75th out of 674 institutions

SDG14 – Life below Water ranked 55th out of 504 institutions around the world

SDG15 – Life on Land ranked 47th in the world out of 586 institutions

SDG17 – Partnership for the Goals placing 16th in the world out of 1,625 institutions

Chulalongkorn University’s success in the THE Impact Rankings 2023 placing 17th in the world and 1st in Thailand reflects its firm commitment to being a world-class university that places significance in terms of SDGs Impact and contributing to societal innovations and sustainable development. For more information on these university rankings you can access https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/119157/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of innovations for society and is listed in the World’s Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021-2022.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/once-again-chula-ranks-no-1-in-thailand-and-top-17-in-the-world-in-the-2023-times-higher-education-impact-rankings-301844825.html

