AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BLUETTI Launches AC60&B80: Revolutionary Power Stations for Australian Outdoor Enthusiasts

PRNewswire June 8, 2023

SYDNEY, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leading provider of innovative power solutions, will release its latest power station combo, the AC60&B80, on June 8 in the Australian market. With IP65-rated protection and a 6-year warranty, the AC60&B80 is set to change how people experience off-grid living.

Introducing the BLUETTI AC60

The AC60 is the world’s first professional outdoor mobile power station, offering 600W power and 403Wh battery storage. With an IP65 rating and expandability with B80 batteries, the AC60 is the ultimate power source for various outdoor activities.

Water&Dust Protection

Due to an improved internal structure, sealed outlets, and a solid case, it’s IP65 rated to withstand water splashes and dust from any angle, perfect for overlanding, beach camping, boating, and more. 

Flexible Fast Charging

The AC60 supports multiple charging from a wall outlet, car, lead-acid battery, or solar panels. With 600W Turbocharging, it can go from 0% to 100% in just one hour, ensuring a quick replenishment for any situation.

Good Mobility

At just 9.1kg and in a toolbox-like size, the AC60 is the perfect adventure companion. Its solid folding handle ensures easy transportation and allows it to fit effortlessly into tight spaces.

Introducing the BLUETTI B80

To complement the AC60, the 9.88kg B80 uses the same reliable LFP cells which are safer and remain 80% after 3,000 life cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand the capacity of AC60 to a maximum of 2,015Wh. It also can serve as a power bank for other BLUETTI models like EB3A, EB70, and AC180.

Independent Power Supply

More than an additional battery, the B80 can work as a stand-alone DC power source with three DC ports: USB-A, USB-C, and a car outlet. It can be recharged separately by an AC adapter and solar panels or in conjunction with the AC60. 

Availability

Pre-orders for the AC60 and B80 combo on the Australia website will start June 8 with a limited-time early bird price until June 22.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 100+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-launches-ac60b80-revolutionary-power-stations-for-australian-outdoor-enthusiasts-301844687.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.