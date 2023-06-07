AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

JA Solar is Named the Top Performer Module Supplier by PVEL for the Eighth Time

PRNewswire June 7, 2023

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the globally authoritative independent third-party photovoltaic (PV) testing lab PVEL (PV Evolution Labs), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar industry, released the “2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard”. Thanks to its high-quality PV module products, JA Solar has been awarded the “Top Performer” module supplier for the eighth time.

In the “Top Performer” module evaluation, based on the “Photovoltaic Module Qualification Program (PQP)” in the past 18 months, PVEL conducted rigorous tests higher than the IEC certification standard through six rigorous reliability tests, including a thermal cycling test (TC600), damp heat test (DH2000), mechanical stress test sequence (MSS), light-induced degradation (LID)+ light and elevated temperature induced degradation (LeTID), and PAN Performance, in order to comprehensively evaluate the reliability and power generation performance of PV modules. Compared to basic tests, the PQP test is more rigorous in terms of testing conditions and sequences. Each test has significant reference for the reliability of modules in practical applications. Its professional, fair, and public test results not only provide strong references for financiers and developers when choosing high-quality modules but also offer an important reference basis for operators to ensure the long-term reliability of modules.

JA Solar continues to focus on innovation and R&D of PV product technology. With excellent product performance and reliable product quality, it is highly favored by global users. For many years, it has been recognized as a Top Brand PV by EUPD Research in multiple regions and countries, such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. This time, it was once again awarded the “Top Performer” module supplier, which further demonstrates the technical and quality advantages of its products and confirms the excellent long-term reliable performance and power generation performance of its modules.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.