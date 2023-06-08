Exciting Innovations at ProPak China Open up New Perspectives

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ProPak China, the premier trade fair in China for processing and packaging industry, organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will open at the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai (NECC) from 19 to 21 June 2023. In conjunction with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, HNC and Starch Expo, ProPack China will feature a total space of 150,000 square meters and more than 2,000 companies from around the world to showcase their advanced manufacturing equipment, solutions and technologies.

The 28th ProPak China 2023 with over 800 exhibitors and 30,000 professionals gathered in Shanghai, will showcase a rapid and significant shift of the industry interests towards Asian markets. It offers advanced technologies and turnkey solutions on food processing, packaging, labelling, weighing, printing, logistics, automation, containers and materials to food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, bakery, condiment, FMCG, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, home appliance and 3C, e-commerce, courier and other industries. China, being the world’s biggest consumer market by population, the domestic market is evolving at breakneck speed, which attracts overseas exhibition groups from Germany, Japan, Italy, North America, and other countries to make a concerted appearance at this year’s exhibition. Chinese end buyers from various industries make this exhibition one of their most important procurement event and communication platform. ProPak China 2023 will continue to empower upstream and downstream processing and packaging companies to uncover greater opportunities in the new phase of China’s economic development.

In addition, on-site demonstrations “Smart Manufacturing Hub” and “Packaging Design Hub” from reputable enterprises together with a valued-added visit offered by various forums and technical seminars make it the must attend event of this year, which allows professionals to showcase and provides them with the opportunity to network from anywhere in the world and learn on a scale like never seen before. Renowned experts will speak about the latest topics and challenges facing processing and packaging and its applications during the forum including snack food processing and packaging, smart packaging and automation trend, beverage packaging and more.

