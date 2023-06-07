AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CMC Pictures Secured Distribution Rights for THE WHITE STORM 3: HEAVEN OR HELL

PRNewswire June 7, 2023

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The renowned Chinese film company, CMC Pictures, announced that it has successfully acquired the distribution rights for the highest-grossing Hong Kong crime thriller franchise, THE WHITE STORM 3: HEAVEN OR HELL in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK & Ireland. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Herman Yau and follows the highly successful THE WHITE STORM 2: DRUG LORDS which grossed nearly $200 million globally in 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/CMC PICTURES)

THE WHITE STORM 3 is set to release in mainland China in July this year and will also be released in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK & Ireland soon.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Aaron Kwok, Sean Lau, and Louis Koo, the film brings together the three legendary Hong Kong actors for the first time on the big screen. While the storyline is not directly connected to its prequel, it continues to explore the life-and-death struggles between undercover narcotics officers and drug lords. Set in the notorious “Golden Triangle” region, the film delves deeper into the moral dilemmas and the blurred boundaries between good and evil.

CMC Pictures, the global distributor of THE WHITE STORM, is also the production company behind this summer’s highly anticipated blockbuster “MEG 2 THE TRENCH”, starring Jason Statham and Chinese star Wu Jing. It is one of the most active Chinese film companies in the international market at present.

For inquiries and more information, please contact: [email protected]

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cmc-pictures-secured-distribution-rights-for-the-white-storm-3-heaven-or-hell-301844694.html

SOURCE CMC PICTURES

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.