Trina Solar n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology steps onto the world stage, with efficiency reaching 26%

PRNewswire June 7, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar, a global leader in solar energy innovation, has unveiled its new n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology to the world.

The technology was given its first public viewing on the first day of the International Solar Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition in Shanghai on May 24. From next year the Vertex n-type series will be upgraded, with the most powerful module in the series generating more than 700W, the company announced.

At the exhibition Trina Solar also announced that work on Phase II of its 15GW monocrystalline silicon ingot project at its factory in Xining, Qinghai province, has begun. Work has also begun on its 10GW n-type high-efficiency cell and 10GW n-type module project in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province. In addition, Trina Solar has taken the lead in establishing a net-zero system by initiating the Environmental Product Declaration and carbon footprint certification for its Vertex Nmodules.

N -type i-TOPCon Advanced cells achieves efficiency of 26% in mass production and 700W+ module power

Trina Solar consistently leads the industry in n-type technological innovation. At the launch, Dr Chen Yifeng, associate vice president of Trina Solar, underlined the importance of four innovations: the 210R rectangular cell, the selective boron emitter, the backside microstructure reflector, and the highly doped TOPCon structure with PECVD. These have enabled new-generation i-TOPCon Advanced technology to deliver potential production efficiency of 26%, with module power output of up to 700W.

Typically for utility power plants, the Vertex N modules with power up to 700W further reduce LCOE and will come to mass production next year.

Trina Solar is a pioneer in integrating rectangular cell technology and n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, providing tailored solutions for various settings. Vertex N 605W modules, designed for power stations in complex terrain and C&I solar stations, feature optimized module dimensions that maximize the use of tracker length, with a 13% increase in installation capacity for single-row tracker systems. These modules also maximize the use of container space, the utilization rate reaching 98.5% in a 40-foot-high cube (40HC) container, resulting in a 12.4% reduction in logistics costs and lower BOS costs for customers.

Vertex S+ modules deliver power of 450W. Compared with regular n-type residential modules in the industry, these modules provide 5.88% more installation capacity for rooftops of the same area.

In the future, with the application of front-side full passivation contact cell technology, the mass production efficiency of Trina Solar’s n-type cells with i-TOPCon Ultra technology is forecast to exceed 27%. Furthermore, with the implementation of i-TOPCon tandem technology, cell efficiency is forecast to surpass 30%.

In addition, Trina Solar’s Vertex n-type modules have drawn the accolades of third-party organizations such as China General Certification, RETC and PVEL for their reliability.

40GW n-type cell will unleash vertical integration to ensure global delivery

The Trina Solar projects in Qinghai province and Jiangsu province lay a solid foundation for continuous material supply for the company’s n-type modules and ensure worry-free product delivery.

By the end of the year, Trina Solar’s module production capacity is forecast to reach 95GW while cell production capacity 75GW, with 40GW dedicated to n-type cells.

With its leading n-type i-TOPCon technology, comprehensive portfolio of all-scenario Vertex n-type products, high reliability, low carbon footprint, complete net-zero system, integrated n-type production capacity, and the convergence of an industry-leading ecosystem, Trina Solar has achieved a 360-degree leadership position, spearheading the era of n-type technology.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

