AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2023

PRNewswire June 8, 2023

LONDON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, today reveals the list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th, ahead of the annual awards ceremony taking place in Valencia on Tuesday 20th June. In the 21st year of the awards, the extended ranking showcases restaurants across five continents. The list is the result of votes from the 1,080 independent authorities from the world of gastronomy who create The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list being revealed in less than two weeks’ time.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, reveals the extended list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100
  • The 51-100 list includes 12 new entries from 11 different cities, from Quito and Panama City to Istanbul and Paris
  • The 51-100 list includes restaurants in 22 territories across five continents
  • 15 entries are from Asia, 21 from Europe, six from North America, five from South America and three from the Middle East & Africa
  • The highest new entry in the 51-100 list is Mérito, Lima, at No.59

With three new entries from South America, two new cities – Quito and Panama City – are represented in the list for the first time in its history: Nuema, Quito is voted in at No.79 and Maito in Panama City at No.100. Europe also gains four new entries: Enrico Bartolini, Milan (No.85); Kei, Paris (No.93); Ceto, the latest opening from Mauro Colagreco in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin (No.95) and Ricard Camarena Restaurant, located in the host city of Valencia (No.96). From Turkey, new entry Turk Fatih Tutak debuts at No.66.

Following the launch of Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2022, the region has continued to grow in its gastronomic recognition, with one restaurant from the United Arab Emirates placing in the 51-100 ranking: Dubai’s Ossiano (also a new entry at No.87). 

Asia boasts three new entries for 2023: Nusara (No.74) and Potong (No.88), both in Bangkok, along with Labyrinth (No.97), Singapore. 

For the full 51-100 list, click here.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, comments: “All the establishments announced today have demonstrated outstanding hospitality and represent some of the greatest dining experiences across the globe. It gives us immense pleasure to recognise their achievements.”

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 will be livestreamed on the 50 Best Facebook page here and YouTube channel here beginning at 19:40 (UK time) on 20th June.

Media centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

 

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 Logo

 

SOURCE 50 Best

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.