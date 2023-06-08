AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CCI Launches the COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™ at ITMA 2023, A Groundbreaking Mill Benchmarking Tool that Proves U.S. Cotton’s Superiority

PRNewswire June 8, 2023

MILAN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — An essential new benchmarking tool for spinning mills launches today at ITMA 2023 that allows mills to evaluate their performance vis-à-vis others and definitively show the positive impact of U.S. cotton: the COTTON USA Mill Performance Index.

COTTON USA MILL PERFORMANCE INDEX (TM)

“The benchmarking capability of this tool from Cotton Council International (CCI) has the potential to transform a mill’s performance,” said CCI Executive Director Bruce Atherley. “The COTTON USA Mill Performance Index shows how mills compare to their direct competition and how sourcing U.S. cotton ultimately increases productivity and provides higher yields.”

The COTTON USA Mill Performance Index (patent pending) anonymously collects data from participating spinning mills and gives performance measurements across five key cost drivers: material yield, machine productivity, labor productivity, efficiency management and energy management. Data security is a top priority, and anonymity is guaranteed.

The launch of this exclusive tool at ITMA 2023, the world’s largest international textile and garment technology exhibition, follows a successful pilot program involving 47 mills across 13 countries. The pilot showed U.S. cotton increased labor productivity and led to better running conditions/less ends down, higher yield in combed and carded yarns, higher machine productivity and higher spindle speed.

The COTTON USA Mill Performance Index is available on an invitation-only basis to spinning mills that are members of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol® and consume at least 10,000 bales of U.S. Upland and Supima cotton.

Visit the COTTON USA SOLUTIONS® team at Stand H2-A303 at ITMA 2023 to learn more about how the COTTON USA Mill Performance Index can improve mill performance with U.S. cotton or contact a CCI representative via www.cottonusa.org/contact-form.

About COTTON COUNCIL INTERNATIONAL (CCI): CCI is a non-profit trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fiber and manufactured cotton products around the globe with our COTTON USA Mark. Our reach extends to more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the world. With more than 65 years of experience, CCI’s mission is to make U.S. cotton the preferred fiber for mills/manufacturers, brands/retailers and consumers, commanding a value-added premium that delivers profitability across the U.S. cotton industry and drives export growth of fiber, yarn and other cot ton products. For more information, visit cottonusa.org.

COTTON USA SOLUTIONS (R)

 

SOURCE COTTON USA™

